Publisher Bitwave Games and development studio City Connection finally have published Gimmick! special edition for pc, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. This is the revised and corrected version of a classic for the NES by Sunsoft, which unfortunately came out when the console was already on its way to sunset without getting the recognition it deserved. You can buy it for €14.99 (€13.49 on the introductory offer).

Gimmick! Special Edition is a platform physics-based that boasts new features such as online leaderboards, objectives to complete, a time attack mode, quick saves and loads, a rewind function, a rich gallery (including cartridges, drawings and scanned manuals) and much more.

The player drives the youkai Yumetaro and must use its powers to solve the challenges proposed by the game. “The star you can summon will help you reach hidden points, cross precipices and defeat even the toughest enemies with masterful blows!”

As the publisher reminds us: “Gimmick! was released exclusively on the Famicom/NES in Japan and Scandinavia in the early 1990s and pushed the console to its limits. to Masashi Kageyama to compose a stellar soundtrack. Gimmick! is still one of the most valuable (and rare) NES cartridges ever created. The Scandinavian version was titled “Mr. Gimmick.””