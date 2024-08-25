We are in the era in which many classics have some kind of resurgence in the video game industry, proof of this is the old NES game called Gimmick!, of which a remaster has been released not long ago for Nintendo Switch. And since this first part has done very well, it was decided to develop the second but with the benefits that we have today and the result is most striking. In fact, a new trailer has been released in which we can see the character in action. In addition to revealing that it will be released on September 5 of this year only on Nintendo’s hybrid console part, but those who have PCs should not worry, as it will also be coming to Steam. Here is the description of the game: In Gimmick! 2, you will meet the little green yokai Yumetaro again. Decades after his first adventure, he now embarks on a new adventure through a world full of interesting challenges, dangerous enemies and hidden treasures. The game features a simple assisted mode and the “Gimmick!” mode. for those who want to take on a challenge faithful to the original. Remember that it launches on September 5 for Switch and PC. Via: Youtube

The post Gimmick! 2 already has a release date first appeared on Atomix.

#Gimmick #release #date