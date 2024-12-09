The match between Atlético and Sevilla FC It was frenetic on the pitch, full of competitive tension and could only be closed in stoppage time with Griezmann’s goal that made it 4-3 on the Metropolitan scoreboard in favor of the locals. At that moment the Colchonero stadium exploded, it was freed, but unfortunately, some of Simeone’s footballers did not know how to maintain their manners in the celebration, in the case of the defender José María Giménez.

The Uruguayan was caught by the broadcast cameras shouting and allegedly confronting the Sevilla FC fans present at the Metropolitano. The occasional insult was heard on television, where Giménez was seen saying “let’s suck it” when he hugged his teammates celebrating the 4-3 score scored by Griezmann at the end of the match.

For the Atlético defender, these expressions did not have a specific recipient, although through his gestures the Sevilla fans who were in the Metropolitan stadium felt clearly addressed and did not hide their anger.

Indeed, the Sevilla fans did understand that this reprehensible gesture was directed at them. Giménez had a tense match, like everyone else, and arrived at the match feeling touched; He even had to prove himself on Sunday morning before Simeone opted for him in the starting eleven. He had to work hard with Isaac Romero’s mobility and in the end he did not release his emotions in the best way.