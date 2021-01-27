Giménez has reached 200 games with Atlético (There are already 203) and the club has wanted to pay tribute to him, with the most outstanding images of this stage that began in 2013, when the Uruguayan arrived. Now He is one of the captains and key piece for the Cholo for years. The center-back is excited to remember some moments of this adventure.

Arrival at Atlético

It was one of the most beautiful days of my life, being able to leave the country to look at Europe. It is the dream of every South American footballer and it was coming true for me. It was touching the sky with your hands.

Debut against Almería

That week he had made his debut with the Uruguayan team. A round week for me. A memory that I clearly have kept in my heart, it was the first time I stepped on the European court

Giménez, in his presentation with Atlético.

The Vicente Calderón

When I see it, I find that platform, with those people, with that breath, it begins to remind me of South America, but visiting other fields I realized that the Atlético fans were different

La Liga 2013-14

I was in the gallery, I had not been summoned. I was with Manqui (Manquillo), Cebo (Cebolla), Insua… Together watching the game, waiting for the end of the game and when it finished, he jumped onto the field from the stands and a security one ran me, he wanted to grab me. I kept running to celebrate. I played two games, but I felt part of the group, I was learning and growing by their side and it was like my family. You felt part of all that.

It was a team with a lot of experience, with players with a lot of hierarchy. Godín and Miranda had an incredible year. Admirable. Watching them I learned a lot about what the coach wanted. That year served me well.

First goal

In Elche court, around minute 17 or 18. I remember it very clearly. They played short, they triangulated on the left, I was afraid of Mandzukic, Rulo (Raúl García) behind … and I remember looking, I saw that I had no option to go to head, I went forward … I did not want to hit her hard so as not to send her to the clouds, I only touched it and when I saw it come in, I really didn’t know what a goal in Primera was like, in Danubio I didn’t make any official. When I realized it was a goal, I didn’t even know how to celebrate it, I don’t know what I did …

Farewell to the Calderón

Nobody wanted to leave the field. I remember going in with my son, the tribune sings for him, I have a video of that moment that I will never erase. It was an emotional day for many, myself included, and we will not forget it.

“When I find out that Godín is leaving, the first thing I say to him is’ can you leave me number 2?”

Godín.

He helped me on a football level, I learned a lot from him. When I find out that he is leaving, the first thing I say to him is “can I have number 2?” It is an important number for me because whoever wore it before me made a lot of history at the club, much loved, much remembered. I have a little pressure with this bib.

Europa League 2018.

It was very important. It was the first title that I had won competing. La Liga was important, but I didn’t feel as deep as I did in the Europa League. We had fallen in the Champions League, we were criticized a lot and the team, united, went ahead. It was my first final on a field, I had a lot of nerves the previous days, but winning it and having the family there is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you.

“Toledo present”

Toledo is my town and present because it is present, it always is. It looks like a simple shirt but it has much more value.

European Super Cup 2018

I had to go in for a couple of minutes, but with the desire to play 120 to help my teammates win the title that we wanted so much. Very important, very hard and in the end very happy to have added another trophy.

Giménez celebrates his goal against Juventus.

Atlético-Juventus 2019

The push, people broke, it was incredible. I didn’t remember a night like that and scoring that goal and seeing all the people jumping, screaming … The stadium was full. It was one of the least beautiful goals I scored, but one of the ones I felt the most when I yelled it out. The stadium was vibrating. Every little bit I look at it, huh? When I have to play a game I watch it, it helps me to motivate myself and remember the beautiful moments we lived with people. You are sorely missed and we need you.

Hobby

Thank you for being in the moments when you need it the most, not only at games, but also at other times. To thank them for their patience, to convey to them that when you are on the court you will always play like an athletic person, as each fan would play, and that Atlético is my home and that I will defend it for what it is.

Captain

I arrived very young, very young and having the status of captain is very important for me, also for my family. Luckily we have a group that has many leaders, many captains without tape and it helps a lot to make it easier.

200 games

He has many memories. Many things lived, good moments, bad moments, sacrifice. It fills me with pride, it excites me and in the end it is what makes one most happy.