One of the historic manufacturers that have turned the Alicante town of Sax in the Spanish capital of blinds and awnings, the Giménez Ganga groupgrows in the national market with the purchase of the Luser Blinds companylocated in Malagón (Ciudad Real).

The operation allows the Alicante company, which manufactures blinds, awnings, pergolas and enclosures of the Saxun brandexpand its capacity by including this firm that already distributed and installed its equipment in its service network in the domestic market.

According to the company, Luser becomes Giménez Ganga’s 22nd delegation in the national territory. A new metal carpentry production center that allows it to strengthen its activity in Castilla-La Mancha and will be its second delegation in the province of Ciudad Real.

Nearly 900 workers

The Alicante group has a facility of 100,000 square meters in Saxwhich include several PVC extrusion lines, aluminum extrusion lines, as well as others for lacquering and different product formats in which materials such as metals, textiles or glass are combined.

The group has more than 900 workers and exports its sun protection products and solutions to 70 countries on five continents, with 23 international distributors.

The group obtained uConsolidated turnover in 2023 of 147 million eurosof which more than 95 million corresponded to the national market. Furthermore, the group generated a net profit of 15.6 million euros.