The return of José María Giménez has been an absolute relief for Atlético. The Uruguayan returned to the team at the start of 2022 after more than a month out of action due to muscle discomfort suffered in Cádiz and aggravated when he tried to force himself to be in Porto. In that period, the team was falling apart until link four consecutive defeats in the League and, despite the fact that he got the pass to the round of 16 of the Champions League, he saw how the head of the domestic championship definitively escaped and the first four places were complicated.

January opened with the return of Giménez to a diminished defense, since the beginning of December also without Savic. And with the Uruguayan the bleeding was stopped and two wins and two games in a row were linked without conceding against Rayo Vallecano and Rayo Majadahonda. The charrúa was a starter in both, although he was substituted at half-time in the Cup duel with the match already resolved. But, if for the first time in a long time the physique allowed him to participate, on this occasion it was the sanctions that have cut off continuity.

two

could not be in the visit to Villarreal due to the accumulation of yellow cards in a close match in a tie and, after forming in the rearguard in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, He saw a direct red card in the last action in search of the tie that prevented him from participating in the cup match against Real Sociedad. Two defeats in a row where the most feasible title options for Atlético escaped. Against Valencia, Giménez returned to the eleven in a match where defensive errors again penalized Oblak, but an epic comeback in the last moments left the three points in the Wanda Metropolitano.

In total, Giménez has been starter in five of the team’s last 12 games, with a record of four wins and one loss in Riyadh against Athletic. Without him, Atlético have only managed to win in Porto and He has lost five of the seven duels he has played. And now the international break makes the coaching staff tremble. With Profe Ortega as physical trainer also with Uruguay, the center-back has concentrated with his team to face Paraguay and Venezuela in an international break that does not affect European players. Giménez is a fixture in his national team and is expected to continue to be so with Diego Alonso on the bench.

If the new coach and former Atlético player uses him in both appointments, Giménez will chain three games in a row for his teams for the first time since the end of October and the beginning of November (Levante, Liverpool, Betis and Valencia). And for the rojiblanco club it is essential that their central defender and third captain of the squad return in good physical condition before visiting the Camp Nou. Simeone has been since that duel in Cádiz on November 28 without being able to bring together Giménez and Savic in the center of his defense. The Montenegrin was already summoned against Valencia and is expected to start the visit to Barcelona. Now, you can only cross your fingers so that Giménez returns in full physical condition to form by his side (just like Suárez, Correa, De Paul, Cunha and Herrera).

captain’s word

Giménez took the floor after the victory against Valencia to analyze the situation of the team and the poor results defending the League champion crown. The Uruguayan did not hold his tongue and was overwhelmingly honest about Atlético’s ills. “When there are bad results, you think too much and it leads you to have a bad time. Seeing how this season has gone, I see a little relaxation compared to the previous one. Last year we bit, in this one you saw an Atlético that entered the game knowing that there are great players, but you have to generate and be forceful. Last year it did happen and not this year, we relaxed. A great team is built on results. Everyone thought that Porto was going to be a turning point. But you have to believe it, not just say it. Do not think that you are going to win with the shirt because you already won in Porto“With Giménez and Savic behind everything is easier.