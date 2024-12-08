He Atlético de Madrid announced this Sunday the list of those summoned to receive the Seville. Simeone’s men will face the white and red team starting at 9:00 p.m., a match corresponding to matchday 16 of LaLiga EA Sports. A match in which the Argentine coach will be able to have all his players at his disposal, except Lemar.

The surprises on Simeone’s list have been those of Giménez and Nahuel Molina. The center back was a doubt due to a blow to his ankle suffered in training on Friday and for which he was absent from the group this past Saturday. On the other hand, Molina has also entered the callonce recovered from the muscle injury suffered during the last break with Argentina. The one who is not there yet, despite the fact that he has already gradually reintegrated into group work, is Lemar.

In this way, El Cholo will have 22 of the 23 footballers of the first team to face the duel against Sevilla. The list of those called up is made up of Oblak, Musso, Gomis, Llorente, Molina, Witsel, Lenglet, Le Normand, Azpilicueta, Giménez, Reinildo, Galán, Koke, Barrios, De Paul, Gallagher, Giuliano, Riquelme, Lino, Griezmann, Julián Alvarez, Correa and Sorloth.