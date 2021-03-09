Chelsea aim to strengthen the position of central defender this summer and He has noticed José María Giménez, from Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Tuchel, coach of the London entity, sees it necessary to shore up this position, with Kurt Zouma presumably off the team. Frank Lampard had to settle last year for adding veteran free agent Thiago Silva, and now Tuchel is eager to expand the roster of defenders, according to ‘The Athletic’.

The German coach’s favorite is Bayern Munich’s mighty defender Niklas Süle, although the Bavarians are extremely reluctant to let him escape, especially with David Alaba’s departure when his contract expires this summer.

The option that is gaining strength within the English club is to undertake the signing of José María Giménez, from Atlético de Madrid. The Uruguayan central It is a fundamental piece in Diego Pablo Simeone’s scheme and the leaders of LaLiga would demand a very high payment for him.

Chelsea has also noticed RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, with the Frenchman also on Manchester United’s radar. If Chelsea manages to bring in a new top-tier center-back, at least one of its existing defenders will have to drop out of the discipline to make room, and all the ballots go to Zouma.