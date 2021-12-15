A platform that digitizes healthcare for haematological patients in Italy, ensuring timely and safe communication between doctor and patient, guaranteeing continuity of care. IS Gimema-Alliance (alliance.gimema.it) tool conceived and developed by the Gimema-Franco Mandelli Onlus Foundation, in collaboration with the academic company Esd (Evaluation Software Development), and its development process was recently published in the prestigious international scientific journal Jmir Research Protocols.

The system is already active and aims to spread throughout the country, the services of the platform are available on the internet 24 hours a day. The patient joins the platform on the proposal of the treating hematologist. Once registered, the patient receives his credentials and can access his personal area whenever he wishes and from any device. What could be the use of the Alliance platform in home care and assistance to patients suffering from blood cancer will be discussed on Tuesday 21 December in Rome at the meeting ‘The centrality of the patient in the era of the Digital Health-Gimema-Alliance Platform‘, a meeting open to doctors and patients during which experts, including international ones, together with representatives of patient associations (remember Ail – Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphomas and Myeloma) will take stock of the role of digital technology in significantly improve care for patients with blood cancers.

During the meeting, additional features of the digital platform will be presented, including an App that the patient can easily download from the Apple Store or Google Play.

“We are really proud to present Gimema-Alliance, a web-based platform compatible with all Internet browsers and different operating systems – says Marco Vignetti, president of the Gimema Foundation – the platform allows the online monitoring and management of patients suffering from onco-haematological diseases, with thegoal of improving the quality of health care and helping hematologists to recognize in real time the problems that arise in their patients during the course of treatments. In recent years – underlines Vignetti – digital health technologies have evolved and are increasingly necessary in national and international hospitals. The scientific evidence – he points out – begins to accumulate but is still insufficient in the hematology field, so we still have to work a lot to produce studies and research on the impact of digital health in hematological patients. There is no doubt however – he concludes – that these approaches are extremely helpful in clinical practice “.

The Alliance platform consists of two web portals communicating with each other: a portal dedicated to patients (alliance.gimema.it) and a portal dedicated to doctors, for the exclusive use of blood centers designated by the director of the participating center, who access it through a specific link with a personal username and password (physician-alliance.gimema.it). All patients who meet the inclusion criteria, after signing an informed consent, can be registered on the portal of the physician who requests it and who provides the patient with their respective credentials.

The patient portal contains a questionnaire called the Alliance survey with questions about specific symptoms, treatment adherence, frequency and intensity of symptoms and therapy-related toxicities, as well as questions about their quality of life. Based on a predefined algorithm, for example, if the patient’s answers indicate a potentially relevant problem, the platform automatically sends alert messages via e-mail to the haematologist who can then decide what to do in a short time.. He can contact the patient for a video consultation or for a follow-up visit if necessary. To date, the Alliance platform is active in over 20 Italian blood centers and has allowed about 80 hematologists to monitor more than 400 patients with blood cancer. A result made possible thanks to the great commitment of all the Gimema Centers involved and a large multidisciplinary team of highly qualified people in the sector.