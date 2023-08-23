To the World Cup Of Budapest the historic result that all of Italy was waiting for has arrived: the captain of the blue athletics national team, Gianmarco TamberiHe graduated World Champion in the high jump, a discipline in which he is the reigning Olympic champion (together with his friend Mutaz Essa Barshim who, however, stopped at bronze today). Gimbo arrived loaded in Hungary and on the eve of his umpteenth feat he said: “The world gold (outdoors, ed) is the only one I miss, no one has ever managed to win all the athletics competitions and being the first Italian to do so would be crazy”. And he added: “It would mean go into history. If no one has ever done it, it means it’s complicated, but we like challenges. I’ll give it my all.” Well, today Tamberi is once again the author of one of the most important pages in the history of Italian athletics. Let’s find out what’s behind her success between sacrifices, passion and love.