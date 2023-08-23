“I beat superheroes.” The greatness of Gianmarco Tamberi’s feat comes from his own claim to the gold medal, after his victory in the final of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. “I feel like a human who beat the heroes”, he continued, and among those heroes there is undoubtedly also Mutaz Essa Barshim, the longtime friend who “stopped” at the bronze despite the underdogs .

The words

—

However, the thought after recovering the title of best jumper in the world is special: “I dedicate the medal to my father (and former coach, ed), with whom I haven’t spoken in a while”. And then he adds: “It’s crazy, all the sacrifices pay off. In these events I know I can give my best”. A doubt that no one has by now, after the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and tonight’s success. “I stayed focused while having fun. My secret is to be myself. I knew 2.36 was a match point. I took on so many responsibilities, it wasn’t easy to separate myself from my father. I won a new challenge, it was a path that gives me energy”. And that gives it to all the Azzurri fans, every time they see Gimbo jump like that.