For 13 consecutive weeks, the new positives have been on the decline. But, at the same time, the tests also decrease. “The infections are underestimated and there is a progressive laxity in the testing activity that even in this phase of the pandemic would be fundamental”: this is the alarm raised by Gimbe foundation.

The Institute led by Nino Cartabellotta places the emphasis above all on differences between the various Regions: “In the last 5 weeks, in fact, the number of people tested fell by 31.5 percent, dropping from 3,247,816 to 2,223,782, with a national average of 132 people tested per day per 100,000 inhabitants and relevant and unjustified regional differences “.

Gimbe’s report reports a decrease in new cases (11,440 vs 15,288, -25.2 percent) and deaths (411 vs 469, -12.4%), currently positive (105,906 vs 181,726, -41.7 percent) , people in home isolation (102,069 vs 176,353, -42.1 per cent), hospitalized with symptoms (3,333 vs 4,685, -28.9 per cent) and assisted in intensive care (504 vs 688, -26.7 per cent) .

Gimbe also returns to report how there remains a substantial proportion of over 60s not protected by the vaccine. In that age group, 85.2 percent of the population received at least the first dose, with some regional differences: while Puglia exceeded 90 percent, Sicily was below 75 percent.

In detail, among the 4.4 million over 80s, 3,824,604 (85.4 percent) completed the vaccination cycle and 349,498 (7.8 percent) received only the first dose. In the 70-79 age group (over 5.9 million people) 2,544,393 (42.7 percent) completed the vaccination course and 2,605,613 (43.7 percent) received the first dose only.

The 60-69 age group, more substantial with over 7.3 million citizens, sees 2,655,476 people (35.7 percent) with a completed vaccination cycle and 3,247,643 (43.6 percent) awaiting the second dose. “In the population over the age of 60, therefore, as many as 2.66 million – observes the Foundation – have not yet received even the first dose of vaccine and 6.2 million must complete the cycle”.

