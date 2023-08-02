In 2021, coverage for pediatric vaccinations is still below the threshold in Italy. At the national level, the targets are not met for any vaccination, despite an improvement compared to 2020. Overall, however, the system seems to have withstood the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the picture photographed by a study by the Gimbe Foundation which, analyzing the data published by the Ministry of Health, compared vaccination coverage in 2020 compared to 2019 and in 2021 compared to 2020 in the 24-month age group, both for vaccinations both mandatory and recommended.

The examination concerned anti-polio vaccinations (taken as a representative indicator for all vaccines contained in the hexavalent formulation against polio, anti-diphtheria, anti-tetanus, anti-pertussis, anti-hepatitis B, anti-haemophilus influenzae B) , anti-measles vaccination (representative indicator for all vaccines contained in the trivalent anti-measles, anti-mumps, anti-rubella formulation) and anti-varicella, anti-pneumococcus, anti-rotavirus and anti-meningococcus B vaccinations. coverage relating to anti-meningococcal C and anti-meningococcal ACWY was analyzed as the collection, transmission and reporting of data – explains Gimbe – are excessively heterogeneous among the regions. For the age group considered, the targets recommended by the 2017-2019 National Vaccine Prevention Plan starting from 2019 were considered: coverage equal to or greater than 95% for all vaccinations, with the exception of anti-rotavirus (≥ 75% in 2019 and ≥ 95% from 2020).

“In 2021 – reports Gimbe – at national level the targets are not achieved for any vaccination, even if a reduction in the variability in coverage is observed: from 70.4% for the anti-rotavirus vaccine to 94% for the anti -polio”. With regard to mandatory vaccinations, only “Lazio reaches the targets for all three. Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Umbria and Veneto reach the targets set for the anti-polio and anti-measles vaccines, but not for the anti-chickenpox Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Molise reach the recommended targets only for the anti-polio vaccine, for which the Autonomous Province of Bolzano ranks last (75.62%)”. As for the recommended vaccinations, “for anti-meningococcus B only Lombardy exceeds the target, reaching a coverage of 95.61%. The Regions that do not reach the target show values ​​ranging from 49.95% of the Bolzano Pa to 91.84% in the Veneto Region Coverages for the anti-pneumococcal vaccination range from the minimum of the Bolzano Pa (71.71%) to the maximum of Molise and Umbria (94.51%).The coverages for the anti-rotavirus, except that in the Pa of Bolzano (39.68%) and in Valle d’Aosta (40.23%), they are above 50% in all regions, 11 of which exceed 75%: Basilicata, Calabria, Emilia Romagna , Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Molise, Piedmont, PA of Trento, Puglia, Sardinia and Veneto”.

Gimbe thus details the comparison between the years 2020 and 2019. “At the national level, in 2020 compared to 2019 there was a general reduction in coverage: anti-meningococcus B (-2.68 percentage points), anti-measles (-1 .79), anti-pneumococcus (-1.42), anti-poliomyelitis (-0.99), anti-chickenpox (-0.22).In contrast, there was a clear increase (+36.65 percentage points) for the rotavirus vaccine”.

Among the mandatory vaccinations, “the polio vaccine shows a reduction in the percentage of vaccinated in 14 regions, with a decrease of more than 2 percentage points in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria and Liguria. Among the regions where an increase is observed, the Valle d’Aosta is the only one to achieve an increase of more than 2 percentage points. The reduction in coverage appears to be more marked for anti-measles vaccination”, in relation to which “18 Regions show a decrease compared to 2019, with decreases exceeding 2 percentage points in Abruzzo, Calabria, Liguria, Piedmont and Basilicata. Only Sardinia (+0.31 percentage points), PA di Bolzano (+1.59) and Valle d’Aosta (+2.39) recorded an increase. varicella vaccination coverage decreased in 11 regions, with Abruzzo, Lombardy, Molise and Liguria recording a reduction of more than 2 percentage points, while increasing in the remaining 10 regions, with Umbria, Sardinia, Pa di Bolzano, Lazio, Valle d ‘Aosta and Calabria showing an increase of more than 2 percentage points”.

Among the recommended vaccinations, “the anti-pneumococcal vaccine records the greatest decrease, with only 4 Regions reporting an increase in coverage in 2020 compared to 2019 (Pa of Trento, Sardinia, Valle d’Aosta and Veneto). The anti-rotavirus reports an increase in coverage in all regions. Anti-meningococcus B marks an increase in coverage for 14 regions and a reduction for 7: Lombardy, Basilicata, Umbria, Piedmont, Tuscany, Abruzzo and Molise”.

So the comparison between the years 2021 and 2020, which from the Gimbe study shows “a general increase in coverage at a national level: anti-pneumococcus (+0.67 percentage points), anti-measles (+1.15), anti-chicken pox (+1.8 points), anti-rotavirus (+7.6), anti-meningococcus B (+13.38); coverage for anti-polio remains substantially stable (-0.02 percentage points)”.

Among mandatory vaccinations, “for the anti-polio vaccine, the number of regions with a reduction in coverage between 2020 and 2021 drops from 14 (2020 vs 2019) to 10, with a reduction of more than 2 percentage points in the Bolzano PA , Sardinia, Sicily and Valle d’Aosta, with Calabria being the only Region to record an increase of more than 2 percentage points in coverage between 2020 and 2021. For the measles vaccine, the number of Regions showing positive differences rose from 3 of the 2019 vs 2020 comparison at 14, with Abruzzo, Basilicata, Lazio, Molise, Veneto registering an increase equal to or greater than 2 percentage points, while PA of Bolzano, Sardinia and Valle d’Aosta register a decrease of more than 2 points As regards the anti-varicella vaccination, only 6 Regions show a decrease in coverage between 2020 and 2021, and of these only the PA of Bolzano and Valle d’Aosta record a decrease greater than 2 percentage points. regions with an increase in coverage of more than 2 percentage points: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Lombardy, Molise, Piedmont and Umbria”.

Among the recommended vaccinations, “the 2021 vs 2020 differences in coverage are very heterogeneous, both between vaccines and between regions. The anti-pneumococcal vaccination, for example, shows a difference ranging from -4.6 percentage points in Sardinia to +4, 8 percentage points in Lazio, with 14 Regions recording an increase in coverage percentages, 3 of which exceed 2 percentage points (Basilicata, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Lazio).The heterogeneity appears even more marked for anti-rotavirus ( the changes 2021 vs 2020 go from -3.99 percentage points in Sardinia to +24.26 in Umbria) and anti-meningococcus B (from -8.41 percentage points in Umbria to +69.98 in Lombardy).

“Overall, therefore – summarizes the Gimbe Foundation – vaccination coverage was already insufficient in 2019, when only 14 Regions reached the target for the hexavalent vaccine, 9 for the trivalent, 3 for the anti-pneumococcus and none for the anti- varicella and anti-meningococcus B. The 2020 data show that the pandemic has had a significant impact on hexavalent and trivalent vaccination, with a reduction from 14 to 9 and from 9 to 3 Regions respectively that have achieved the targets. , on the other hand, there is a partial recovery for the trivalent vaccine, with 6 Regions reaching the target compared to 3 in 2020. However, in 2021 the level of vaccination coverage remains below the recommended targets, in particular for the most recently introduced vaccines (anti-rotavirus and anti-meningococcus B)”.

“If already in 2019 the public vaccination programs showed difficulties in reaching the recommended targets due to vaccination hesitancy – comments the president of Gimbe, Nino Cartabellotta – the Covid-19 pandemic, with the inevitable reorganization of services, the limited access to health facilities and the fear of possible contagion, has had a significant impact on pediatric vaccination coverage.However, the extent of their reduction in 2020 and the rapid recovery in 2021 show that the vaccination services in the area have adequately withstood the emergency, managing to ensure continuity of service in most regions”.