Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) is one of the new summer shojo anime that will be unmissable, it should be noted that it is a romance that is woven in a very solemn and unusual way. The contemplative theme in its animation encapsulates spaces in an artistic way, for that reason alone it is a must-see for the season. Find out what happened in episode 7 and what you can expect from episode 8, only here on TierraGamer.

Yeah, Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) has a northern tint: it is a strange romance between a pair of teenagers who are brothers-in-law who, before meeting each other, have always been alone and have problems with “depending” on their ties. So part of their story is to narrate how they will grow and discover what it means to love someone, Chapter seven distanced the protagonists but perhaps the eighth will bring them together again.

The series will remind us of The Irregular at Magic High School, because of the northern vibe, but it has particular things to offer. Loneliness is not a bad thing, but it is complicated and Our protagonists could decide to share that space with someone who could understand them. In addition, they will learn to rely on their relationships in a healthy way and without dependence.

The original installment is based on the work of Ghost Mikawa. Originally Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) It was a light novel illustrated by HitenIt began publication on January 25, 2021 in Media Factory’s MF Bunko J. It is currently still in serialization, having already collected ten compilation volumes.

Its manga adaptation is in charge of Yumika Kanade, it began in July 2021 and has obtained three volumes, the work is still in publication.

The anime adaptation is being handled by studio DEEN (Ranma 1/2, KonoSuba!, Nanatsu no Taizai) so you know what to expect. This season also released the BL of Twilight Out of Focus.

Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) has the following musical themes, such as The ending theme is “Suisou no Buranko” by Kitri, while the opening theme is “Tenshitac hi no Uta” performed by fhána.

When is Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) episode 8 coming out?

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, chapter 8 of Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister)The seventh episode was titled “Feelings and Summer Vacation,” and we finally got to see how Yuta and Saki get along in the same area as the girl gets a job at the bookstore where Yuta works.

Although the brothers have decided to keep their distance because of their respective jobs, they manage to get along better, after which their parents wonder if they will spend the whole summer working. Yes, it will be, everything will pass in the blink of an eye.

However, Saki becomes more and more aware of her feelings for Yuta, Not only are there distorted feelings with different nuances, but he also feels jealousy and certainly doesn’t like how he feels.

After that, they are invited to a pool and Yuta feels strange because Saki “hid” the fact that he had been invited. We don’t know how this relationship between siblings will develop, as each time they build closer and more romantic relationships.

Episode 8 will be titled “Answer and Hot Milk.” The official synopsis is as follows:

“Akiho suggests to Yuta, who is worried about Saki’s behavior, that he invite her to relax, even if it has to be a bit forced. That night, when Yuta tries to talk to Saki in the living room, Saki responds with strong resistance.”

Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) It is a contemplative and extremely beautiful installment, the settings and the atmosphere are a delight, and when they want to create intimacy it is certainly a beauty. The new chapter could let us see more of the characters’ childhood.

What time does Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) episode 8 come out?

In Latin America, Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) It is under the Crunchyroll distribution label, which has different release times —let us know if you can’t find yours—, I present them to you below:

Mexico: 6:30 am

El Salvador: 6:30 am

Guatemala: 6:30 am

Costa Rica: 6:30 am

Nicaragua: 6:30 am

Honduras: 6:30 am

Colombia: 7:30 am

Ecuador: 7:30 am

Panama: 7:30 am

Peru: 7:30 am

Dominican Republic: 8:30 am

Puerto Rico: 8:30 am

Venezuela: 8:30 am

Paraguay: 8:30 am

Bolivia: 8:30 am

Cuba: 8:30 am

Argentina: 9:30 am

Uruguay: 9:30 am

Brazil: 9:30 am

Chile: 9:30 am

And you, where will you expect the new conflicts of this pair of “brothers”?

Where can I watch Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister)?

In Japan, the installment will be released via AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, and BS11.

Crunchyroll is in charge of distributing the title in simulcast format for Latin America, so we will be able to watch the anime on its platform. Check it out here.

What is Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) about?

Below is the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

“After his father remarries, Yuuta suddenly finds himself with a new stepsister: Saki, the school’s biggest beauty. Neither of them is sure how to act around the other at first, but they gradually become more comfortable living together. Slowly, cautiously, patiently, two strangers become closer. Thus begins an unlikely love story.”.

What do you think of this very “northern” anime? Other unmissable shojo of the moment are My Wife Has No Emotion, Senpai is an Otokonoko and Twilight Out of Focus. We have special coverage of each. Also give Makeine a chance, it’s one of the best titles in years.

