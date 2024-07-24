Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister is one of the new summer shojo anime that will be unmissable, it has a very particular northern tone: it is a strange romance between a pair of brothers-in-law who before meeting each other have always been alone and have problems with “depending” on their ties. The title will remind us of The Irregular at Magic High School. The new episode will bring the characters closer together.

The original installment is based on the work of Ghost Mikawa. Originally Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) It was an illustrated light novel by Hiten. It began publication on January 25, 2021 in Media Factory’s MF Bunko J. It is currently still in serialization, having already collected ten compilation volumes.

Its manga adaptation is in charge of Yumika Kanade, it began in July 2021 and has obtained three volumes, the work is still in publication.

The anime adaptation is being handled by studio DEEN (Ranma 1/2, KonoSuba!, Nanatsu no Taizai) which, in this season will also launch the BL of Twilight Out of Focus.

Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) has the following musical themes. The ending theme is “Suisou no Buranko” by Kitri, while the opening theme is “Tenshitac hi no Uta” performed by fhána.

When does Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister episode 4 come out?

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, chapter 4 of Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my StepsisterThe third episode was titled “Reflection and Foresight” and allowed us to see key moments in the relationship between the stepbrothers.

It seems that Saki thought that Yuta liked to cross-dressespecially since he noticed her “perfect” eyebrows, so it came into conflict with his own open idea of ​​gender “roles”. However, Yuta told her that although he was not offended by her suspicions, they were unfounded, because she had never fixed her eyebrows.

Saki feels guilty, but Yuta tells her that things that are done on impulse are normal and that there is no problem, he knows that she did not want to hurt him. After that, Saki arrives home and as the clothes are hanging out to dry, she watches as Yuta stands in front of the underwear. They talk a little about what he felt when he saw her and elaborate on the ideas of contemplating and carrying out the actions, ending up “forgiving” each other.

In the mind resonates: “wanting to do something and doing it are very different things,” They both savor it with their expressionless faces.

Saki wonders what it’s like to depend on someone in a good way. She doesn’t like the idea, but she feels great next to Yuta. Towards the end of the chapter, still thinking about thisShe goes to her stepbrother’s bedroom and takes off her robe, the boy is surprised and they argue about what is happening.

Yuta tells her that he appreciates her and hopes she can call him brother, and after talking about what Both are “broken” —due to their stories of family abandonment: Saki’s father harassed her mother and demanded that she “sell her body”; while Yuta’s mother was unfaithful to his father—, he tells her that he thinks they can be okay.

Saki and Yuta can have a happy life despite their past traumas.

They remain in peace, Saki covers herself and leaves the room, however, it seems that new feelings are beginning to surface in her heart.

Chapter 4 of Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) will be titled “Trend and Strategy.” The official synopsis is as follows:

“A month has passed since Yuta and Saki started living together. Yuta begins to notice the delicate distance between him and his stepsister, and Saki asks him to teach her modern literature, which she is bad at. They both study for the make-up exam, but…”

Saki doesn’t seem to give up and now that she values ​​her own feelings, she will try to find out what Yuta feels…

If you want to know what happened in the last episode, you can check it out here Gimai Seikatsu, chapter 3: what time the new episode comes out, how and where to watch it

What time does Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) episode 4 come out?

In Latin America, Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) It is under the Crunchyroll distribution label, which has different release times —let us know if you can’t find yours—, I present them to you below:

Where can I watch Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister)?

In Japan, the installment will be released via AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, and BS11.

Crunchyroll confirmed the distribution of the title in simulcast format for Latin America, so we will be able to watch the anime on its platform. Check it out here.

What is Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister about?

Below is the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

“After his father remarries, Yuuta suddenly finds himself with a new stepsister: Saki, the school’s biggest beauty. Neither of them is sure how to act around the other at first, but they gradually become more comfortable living together. Slowly, cautiously, patiently, two strangers become closer. Thus begins an unlikely love story.”.

Well, a pair of brothers-in-law would end up confirming the cliché, if everything goes according to plan. What do you think of this very “northern” anime? Other unmissable shojo of the moment are Senpai is Otokonoko, My Wife Has No Emotion and Twilight Out of Focus.

