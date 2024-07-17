Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister is one of the new summer shojo anime that you won’t want to miss. It’s a strange romance between a pair of siblings-in-law who have always been alone before meeting each other. The title will remind us of The Irregular at Magic High School. Yuta and Saki make a very cute couple, especially thanks to the delicate animation approaches.

The original installment is based on the work of Ghost Mikawa, The adaptation is being handled by DEEN studio (Ranma 1/2, KonoSuba!, Nanatsu no Taizai) which, in this season will also launch the BL of Twilight Out of Focus.

Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister has the following musical themes. The ending theme is “Suisou no Buranko” by Kitri, while the opening theme is “Tenshitac hi no Uta” performed by fhána.

When is Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister episode 3 coming out?

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, chapter 3 of Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my StepsisterThe second episode allowed us to see how the relationship between the brothers who are very similar will work. Both have lived in solitude almost all their lives and are unable to depend on others.It seems that both of them want to work and save enough to leave the house they just shared.

Yuta and Saki see each other at school and doubts about them dating begin to surface, However, there seem to be ugly rumors about Saki selling herself to make money and it is speculated that this is why she has a striking appearance. Yuta is hesitant, but considers it true after a friend assures him.

At home, Saki asks Yuta for a jobbecause it requires making money quickly, after a conversation, Yuta misinterprets everything and thinks that the girl confirms the fact that she sells her body, towards the end, she explains to him that she uses the rumor as a screen to keep people away.

The protagonists want to exist on their own without needing anyone, But it seems that they will slowly learn the error of that thought – or rather, that there are several ways of looking at it.

Towards the end of the episode, Yuta saves Saki from being run over, they argue a bit, and they spend time together at mealtime, which they now share because they are usually home at the same time. Slowly they adapt to the times and the other’s way of being.

Yuta now meets Saki’s best and only friend. Meanwhile, Yuta talks to his senpai at work, who advises him to take things more calmly before leaving home, to reflect on the family bond, of which, of course, Saki is now a part.

Chapter 3 of Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister will be titled “Reflection and correction” and the official synopsis is as follows:

“Yuta and Saki continue to match their lives. Saki realized that she had a prejudice against Yuta without knowing it. Immediately after accepting Saki’s apology, Yuta hears unexpected words…”

What did Saki think of Yuta? Can you imagine?

What time does Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister episode 3 come out?

In Japan, the series will be broadcast on several channels, so it has different release times even in the country of the rising sun, however, in Mexico we already have a schedule.

In Latin America, Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister It is under the Crunchyroll distribution label, which has different release times —let us know if you can’t find yours—, I present them to you below:

Mexico: 6:30 am

El Salvador: 6:30 am

Guatemala: 6:30 am

Costa Rica: 6:30 am

Nicaragua: 6:30 am

Honduras: 6:30 am

Colombia: 7:30 am

Ecuador: 7:30 am

Panama: 7:30 am

Peru: 7:30 am

Dominican Republic: 8:30 am

Puerto Rico: 8:30 am

Venezuela: 8:30 am

Paraguay: 8:30 am

Bolivia: 8:30 am

Cuba: 8:30 am

Argentina: 9:30 am

Uruguay: 9:30 am

Brazil: 9:30 am

Chile: 9:30 am

We’ll have to get up early to avoid spoiling Yuta and Saki’s romance, which is just beginning.

Where can I watch Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister?

Crunchyroll confirmed the distribution of the title for Latin America, so we will be able to watch the anime on its platform. Check it out here. It is one of their titles in simulcast format.

Source: Media Factory

In Japan, the installment will be released via AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, and BS11.

What is Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister about?

Below is the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

“After his father remarries, Yuuta suddenly finds himself with a new stepsister: Saki, the school’s biggest beauty. Neither of them is sure how to act around the other at first, but they gradually become more comfortable living together. Slowly, cautiously, patiently, two strangers become closer. Thus begins an unlikely love story.”.

Well, a couple of brothers-in-law would end up confirming the cliché, if everything goes according to plan. What do you think of this very “northern” anime? Other unmissable shojo of the moment are Senpai is Otokonoko and My Wife Has No Emotion.

