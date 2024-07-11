Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister is one of the new summer shojo anime that you won’t want to miss. It’s a romance between a pair of brothers-in-law who have always been alone before meeting each other. The title will remind us of The Irregular at Magic High School. Don’t miss chapter two, here are the details of the release.

The original installment is based on the work of Ghost Mikawa, The adaptation is being handled by DEEN studio (Ranma 1/2, ConoSuba!, Nanatsu no Taizai) which, in this season will also launch the BL of Twilight Out of Focus.

Originally Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister It was an illustrated light novel by Hiten. It began publication on January 25, 2021 in Media Factory’s MF Bunko J. It is currently still in serialization, having already collected ten compilation volumes.

Its manga adaptation is in charge of Yumika Kanade, it began in July 2021 and has obtained three volumes, the work is still in publication.

Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister has the following musical themes. The ending theme is “Suisou no Buranko” by Kitri, while the opening theme is “Tenshitac hi no Uta” performed by fhána.

When is Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister episode 2 coming out?

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, chapter 2 of Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my StepsisterThe first episode showed us the young couple who finally meet each other, both seem quite resigned to living together in their parents’ new marriage.

However, since they have never had siblings, they feel a little awkward, both are quite reserved and come to an agreement that they will try to socialize as friends. However, when they discover that they attend the same high school, they choose not to interfere in each other’s lives and agree to treat each other as strangers.

Chapter 2 of Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister will be titled “Transaction and fried egg” and the official synopsis is as follows:

“Yuta hears unpleasant rumors about Saki at school due to her striking appearance. The boy tries to confront Saki to find out the truth, but [se encuentra con que] Saki asks for advice on a ‘well-paying and easy-to-get part-time job’…”

It seems that it won’t be so easy to treat each other as mere friends if they attend the same school…

What time does Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister episode 2 come out?

Channel times in Japan vary, on BS11 it was announced at 23:30, while on Tokyo MX at 22:30, meanwhile, on AT-X at 21:00 and on U-NEXT at 22:00, the series will air on several channels.

However, in Latin America, Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister It is under the Crunchyroll distribution label which has different release times, I present them to you below.

Mexico: 6:30 am

El Salvador: 6:30 am

Guatemala: 6:30 am

Costa Rica: 6:30 am

Nicaragua: 6:30 am

Honduras: 6:30 am

Colombia: 7:30 am

Ecuador: 7:30 am

Panama: 7:30 am

Peru: 7:30 am

Dominican Republic: 8:30 am

Puerto Rico: 8:30 am

Venezuela: 8:30 am

Paraguay: 8:30 am

Bolivia: 8:30 am

Cuba: 8:30 am

Argentina: 9:30 am

Uruguay: 9:30 am

Brazil: 9:30 am

Chile: 9:30 am

We’ll have to get up early to avoid spoiling Yuta and Saki’s romance.

Where can I watch Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister?

Crunchyroll confirmed the distribution of the title for Latin America, so we will be able to watch the anime on its platform. Check it out here.

Source: DEEN study

In Japan, the installment will be released through AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Other summer anime that will be broadcast on the orange platform are My Wife Has No Emotion, Senpai is an Otokonoko and Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san. Do you already have your summer selection ready?

We recommend: What is Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my stepsister about? The new northern anime that you should not miss

What is Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister about?

Below is the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

“After his father remarries, Yuuta suddenly finds himself with a new stepsister: Saki, the school’s biggest beauty. Neither of them is sure how to act around the other at first, but they gradually become more comfortable living together. Slowly, cautiously, patiently, two strangers become closer. Thus begins an unlikely love story.”.

It remains to be seen how this pair of stepbrothers form their bond and how disturbing it could become. What do you think of this type of romance? After all, they are brothers-in-law, aren’t they?

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.