Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) It is one of the new summer shojo anime that is a hit, although it is quite clear the light novel base from which it emerges, since the scenes are quite interesting. Chapter 9 left us with our mouths open because Saki took an unexpected turn in the plot, closing cycles and cutting hair!

The next episode will be unmissable, as the relationship between the young people slowly becomes clearer. It is worth noting that it is a romance that is woven in a very solemn and unusual way. The contemplative theme in its animation encapsulates spaces in an artistic way, making it a must-see for this season alone. Find out what happened in episode 9 and what you can expect in episode 10.

Yeah, Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) has a northern tint: it is a strange romance between a pair of teenagers who are brothers-in-law who, before meeting each other, have always been alone and have problems with “depending” on their ties. So part of their story is to narrate how they will grow and discover what it means to love someone, the differences between leaning and depending.

However, there is more mystery than we would expect, our protagonists have coincided in their childhoods. Chapter number eight radically distanced the boys, will they be able to return to their innocent flirtation?

The series will remind us of The Irregular at Magic High School, because of the northern vibe, but it has particular things to offer. Loneliness is not a bad thing, but it is complicated and Our protagonists could decide to share that space with someone who could understand them. In addition, they will learn to rely on their relationships in a healthy way.

The original installment is based on the work of Ghost Mikawa. Originally Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) It was a light novel illustrated by HitenIt began publication on January 25, 2021 in Media Factory’s MF Bunko J. It is currently still in serialization, having already collected ten compilation volumes.

Its manga adaptation is in charge of Yumika Kanade, it began in July 2021 and has achieved three volumes, the work is still in publication as is the original installment.

The anime adaptation is being handled by studio DEEN (Ranma 1/2, KonoSuba!, Nanatsu no Taizai) so you know what to expect. This season also released the BL of Twilight Out of Focus.

Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) has the following musical themes, such as The ending theme is “Suisou no Buranko” by Kitri, while the opening theme is “Tenshitac hi no Uta” performed by fhána.

When is Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) episode 10 coming out?

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, chapter 10 of Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister)The ninth episode was titled “My stepsister and her diary”In this one we see how the kids spend the last day of their summer vacation in a pool with all their classmates.

Saki has a lovely moment with Yuta, In which she tells him that she admires him a lot and that she likes spending time with him, when the boy turns to look at her, she realizes the feelings he has for her. However, Saki has been tormenting herself for quite some time, by this point, as she thinks a lot about what she feels for Yuta and how she has changed.

She doesn’t understand his jealousy, and she’s also amazed at the kind of possessive person he feels he can become. She has written down her feelings, thoughts, and sensations in a diary, but now she’s afraid that at some point Yuta will find her words, which are more direct and concrete than her distant behavior.. She decides to give up on the boy and when they go back home, she calls him brother, which breaks quite a bit what the boy had considered in the pool.

Yuta is shocked, yet he also offers his brotherly affections. As they watch the fireworks on their way home, he is about to speak about it, but Saki’s speech limits anything he could say, so he accepts that everything they’ve shared, she has filtered it into this brotherly relationship.

The next day, Saki leaves home early, throws away the key to her diary and decides that now she will only write inside her head so that Yuta will never find a trace of her feelings.After this, she cuts her hair and tries to close a cycle. Will she be able to keep her distance and limit her feelings after these changes?

Episode number 10 will be titled “Bond and attachment”The official synopsis is as follows:

“As the second term begins, the date for Saki and Yuta’s reunion is drawing closer. The two of them have been hiding the fact that they are siblings at school. If it is discovered that Akiko is the mother of both of them, their relationship will be exposed to everyone…”

Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) It is a contemplative and extremely beautiful installment, the settings and the atmosphere are a delight, and when they want to create intimacy it is certainly a beauty. The next chapter will put the characters in trouble.

What time does Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) episode 10 come out?

In Latin America, Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) It is under the Crunchyroll distribution label, which has different release times depending on your area—let us know if you can’t find yours—and I present them to you below:

Mexico: 6:30 am

El Salvador: 6:30 am

Guatemala: 6:30 am

Costa Rica: 6:30 am

Nicaragua: 6:30 am

Honduras: 6:30 am

Colombia: 7:30 am

Ecuador: 7:30 am

Panama: 7:30 am

Peru: 7:30 am

Dominican Republic: 8:30 am

Puerto Rico: 8:30 am

Venezuela: 8:30 am

Paraguay: 8:30 am

Bolivia: 8:30 am

Cuba: 8:30 am

Argentina: 9:30 am

Uruguay: 9:30 am

Brazil: 9:30 am

Chile: 9:30 am

Where can I watch Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister)?

In Japan, the installment will be released via AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, and BS11.

Crunchyroll is in charge of distributing the title in simulcast format for Latin America, so we will be able to watch the anime on its platform. Check it out here.

What is Gimai Seikatsu (Days with my Stepsister) about?

Below is the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

“After his father remarries, Yuuta suddenly finds himself with a new stepsister: Saki, the school’s biggest beauty. Neither of them is sure how to act around the other at first, but they gradually become more comfortable living together. Slowly, cautiously, patiently, two strangers become more. Thus begins an unlikely love story.”.

What do you think of this very "northern" anime? Other unmissable shojo of the moment are My Wife Has No Emotion, Senpai is an Otokonoko and Twilight Out of Focus. We have special coverage of each. Also give Makeine a chance, it's one of the best titles in years.

