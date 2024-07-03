Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister is one of the new summer anime that will be unmissable, we will be a little northern, the title will remind us of The Irregular at Magic High School. The original installment is based on the work of Ghost Mikawa, the adaptation is in charge of the DEEN studio (Ranma 1/2, ConoSuba!, Nanatsu no Taizai) which, in this season will also launch the BL of Twilight Out of Focus.

Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister has the following musical themes. The ending theme is “Suisou no Buranko” by Kitri, while the opening theme is “Tenshitac hi no Uta” performed by fhána.

When does Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister episode 1 come out?

The anime will debut on Thursday, July 4, 2024 Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister.

The work belongs to Ghost Mikawa and was originally a light novel illustrated by Hiten. It began publication on January 25, 2021 in Media Factory’s MF Bunko J. It is currently still in serialization, having already collected ten compiled volumes.

It also has a manga adaptation by Yumika Kanade, which began in July 2021 and has reached three volumes, the work is still in publication.

What time does Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister episode 1 come out?

Channel times in Japan vary, on BS11 it was announced at 23:30, while on Tokyo MX at 22:30, on AT-X at 21:00 and on U-NEXT at 22:00, however, a United States media confirmed that Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister I would be arriving in Mexico around 6:00 am

We’ll have to wait until the launch to find out if the series will be released in simulcast format to begin with. Details are still to be confirmed, so stay tuned for the important details.

Where can I watch Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister?

Crunchyroll confirmed the distribution of the title for Latin America, so we will be able to watch the anime on its platform.

Source: Studio DEEN

In Japan, the installment will be released through AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, and BS11. Other summer anime that will be broadcast on the orange platform are My Wife Has No Emotion, Senpai is an Otokonoko and Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Aalya-san.

What is Gimai Seikatsu: Days with my Stepsister about?

Below is the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

“After his father remarries, Yuuta suddenly finds himself with a new stepsister: Saki, the school’s biggest beauty. Neither of them is sure how to act around the other at first, but they gradually become more comfortable living together. Slowly, cautiously, patiently, two strangers become more. Thus begins an unlikely love story.”.

It remains to be seen how this pair of stepbrothers form their bond and how disturbing it could become. What do you think of this type of romance?

