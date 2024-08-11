Machado’s defense appealed the decision this Saturday (10.Aug) but had the request denied

Pre-candidate for mayor of Recife, the former Minister of Tourism in the government Jair Bolsonaro (2020-2023), Gilson Machado (PL-PE), was this Saturday (10.Aug.2024) in the former president’s motorcade in the capital of Pernambuco. However, Machado’s participation in the event had been prohibited by the electoral court of Pernambuco (TRE-PE), as it constitutes early electoral propaganda.

The decision, issued on Friday (9 August 2024) by judge Marcone José Fraga do Nascimento, responds to the request of the MPE (Electoral Public Ministry) which states that participation in the act is a “illegal practice”. The document provides for a fine of R$100,000 per day for Machado and the PL (Liberal Party), in case of non-compliance with the decision. Here is the full (PDF – 124 kB).

The judge’s decision also cites Machado’s presence during Bolsonaro’s arrival at Recife International Airport, on Wednesday (7 August), elements of which constitute advance propaganda. “Typical electoral campaign events were held, such as motorcades, marches and rallies, with speeches and music, inciting the population present and explicitly promoting the respective candidacies, although electoral propaganda will only be permitted from August 15th onwards”, states.

However, Gilson Machado was present in the truck, walking alongside the car in which Bolsonaro was parading and inside another vehicle present at the location. The politician commented on his appearance during the event. “I am forbidden from accompanying the president in the car. I really want to be there, but I can’t.”he said.

The defense of the candidate for mayor of Recife tried to appeal the decision this Saturday (August 10), with a request to the 2nd instance for a civil security order. However, the request was denied by electoral judge Rogério Fialho Moreira. Here is the full (PDF – 565 kB).

Gilson Machado denies wrongdoing

To the Poder360the PL (the party to which the former minister is affiliated) said that there was no disrespect for electoral laws. It stated that Machado was traveling in a closed car, but was prevented from passing because the traffic was closed. He then got out of the car and walked part of the way and only then returned to the vehicle. Therefore, there was no “misdirection” or “disrespect”.