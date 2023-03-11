Former minister of the Bolsonaro government thanks reception: “One day we will have a relationship far beyond formality”

Former Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado posted on his profile on twitterthis Saturday (March 11, 2023), photos of a meeting at the home of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

In the post, the former minister thanked the reception, but did not give details about the event. “One day we will have a relationship far beyond formality. Brazil and USA. A relationship that will make our nations unbeatable. Where ‘God, Homeland, Family and Freedom’ is not just a Mantra, but reality. Thanks for the welcome to your home, President Trump”, he wrote in the caption.

On March 4, Machado said, also on social media, that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would meet with Trump in Washington, USA. This was the 1st meeting between the right-wing leaders since the Brazilian traveled to the North American country, on December 30, 2022.

Bolsonaro and Machado attended the CPAC (Annual Conference of Conservative Political Action, in Portuguese) that weekend. In a speech, the American praised the Brazilian: “A very popular man in South America, very popular in Brazil, the former president of Brazil, President Bolsonaro. It’s a great honor. You conquered all these American politicians. That is great”.

From the audience, the former president was applauded and applauded by those present. However, no private meeting between the two was disclosed.