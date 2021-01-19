The former private secretary of Alejandra Gils Carbó during her time at the Attorney General, and a current official of the Ministry of the Interior who leads Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro, make up a list of 15 candidates for hold three positions in a key court of law that the Government will create and whose function is to settle conflicts in Competition Defense issues that exist between companies.

This was confirmed by the Government last week, when it published the candidacies to cover three places in a strategic room that will be part of a decentralized body, called Competition Authority, created by law in 2018 but never put into operation, which will actually replace the current National Commission for the Defense of Competition and which will be in charge, among other functions, of la sanction of monopolistic practices of companies, process complaints of cartelization and monitor mergers between companies.

Johanna Cristallo and María Laura Manin are the two names that generate the most controversy within a list of 15 candidates to be part of the Chamber, which will be created under the orbit of the Federal Civil and Commercial Chamber.

In the case of Cristallo, 38 years old, she has been working since 2006 in the Procuratorate, although her professional growth occurred mainly during the management of Gils Carbó, from 2012 to 2017, when she became a Legal Secretary, in fact , the private secretary of the former chief prosecutor.

Industry sources acknowledge that Cristallo was an official in constant dialogue with Gils Carbó, although they relativize that it was his “right hand”. In addition, internally within the old structure of the Procuratorate there are differences with Cristallo, who was one of the few officials who continued within the organization chart of the Procuratorate in the current administration of Eduardo Casal, the interim chief prosecutor, who took office later of the resignation of Gils Carbó after his prosecution in a case for alleged corruption and strong short-circuits with the Macri government.

Manin, also 38, has been working near Pedro’s “Wado” since the change of government, when she became undersecretary for administrative management at the Interior Ministry. If she was designated as an authority in the Competition Court, she would go directly from a position in the Executive to one under the judicial orbit, but which depends on an endorsement of the Executive that today she integrates.

The final decision on who will make up the Chamber will depend on a jury that includes, among others, the Minister of Productive Development Matias Kulfas, and the Procurator of the Treasury, Carlos Zannini, former Legal and Technical Secretary during the government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, and detained during 2018 as part of the investigation for the signing of the memorandum of understanding with Iran for the 1994 AMIA attack.

Cristallo and Manin are not the only candidates for the positions to be filled. They are part of a complementary list, but with chances to fill those spots. In it are Micaela Figueredo, Gonzalo Auguste, Martín Ataefe and Javier Rodiño.

But there are also three specific shortlists to fill the positions, with candidates of diverse experience. The first is made up of Diego Povolo, Alejandro Nobili and Juan Rafael Stinco; the second, Federico Malvarez, Santiago Roca and Humberto Guardia Mendonca; the third, Silvia Pfarherr, Irina Gedwillo and Javier Barraza.

The doubts about how the Justice will act in matters of Defense of Competition, but above all, when and how the National Authority of the area will be formed, are issues that concern the opposition, to the point that Elisa Carrió, along with other members of the Civic Coalition, made a claim through an amparo before the Litigation and Administrative jurisdiction. The text, in addition to that of the former opposition deputy, bears the signature of two national deputies of the space, Maximiliano Ferraro and Juan Manuel López, and of the Buenos Aires legislator Hernán Reyes.

Carrió had promoted the creation of the National Competition Authority during Macri’s presidency, to the point that the candidates who had been elevated to occupy the five positions, executive and not judicial, were deactivated by the current government.

In dialogue with ClarionReyes assures that the “law is being violated” and that the “Government (in the case of the new Chamber) is creating a Chamber to review the proceedings of a position that is not“, in reference to the lack of appointment of the members of the new Authority of the sector. For Reyes, there is a risk of” going towards a discretionary model “, in which decisions on competition matters depend on a court” without sufficient independence “.

In the lawsuit filed in the Administrative Litigation forum, the request is made to return the documents to the Senate or to call a new contest for the positions. And it is specifically wielded that “effective legal compliance is given to Law No. 27,442, which created the National Competition Authority as a decentralized body.”

