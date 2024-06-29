Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/28/2024 – 22:20

In total, 160 authorities from the three Powers and another 20 advisors went to Lisbon, Portugal, to attend the Lisbon Legal Forum, promoted by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes and, because of this, known in Brasília as “ Gilmarpalooza.” The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, was the member of the Esplanada who took the largest delegation, with four subordinates accompanying her on her way to Europe.

In addition to Anielle, the four employees of the Ministry of Racial Equality (MIR) who embarked for Lisbon were: advisors Andressa Vieira Almeida and Josiara Barbosa Diniz Leite, the Secretary of Affirmative Action Policies, Combating and Overcoming Racism, Márcia Regina de Lima e Silva, and the head of International Advisory, Paula Cristina Pereira Gomes.

All five representatives of Anielle’s ministry had daily expenses paid for by taxpayers’ money. Altogether, the amount paid by the treasury was R$42,100. Only Márcia Regina received R$16,100 – she has other agendas in Europe besides the event in Lisbon. The minister, in turn, earned R$7,400.

The official program for “Gilmarpalooza” includes lectures from Wednesday the 26th to Friday the 28th at the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon, which is one of the event organizers. The event is held by the Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research (IDP), of which Gilmar Mendes is a partner, in partnership with the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV). In addition to the exhibitions, the event is famous for the behind-the-scenes talks, dinners and cocktails offered by companies.

At the event promoted by Gilmar, representatives of 12 companies that have actions pending before the STF participated as speakers. There are cases reported by the magistrate himself. In a note, the entities and the Court denied the existence of conflicts of interest.

Survey of the State showed that the Legislative, Judiciary and Executive Powers have already paid at least R$1.34 million in daily allowances and tickets to public servants and authorities who traveled to the event promoted by the minister. The estimate is partial, considering that most transparency portals have not yet published information about the money spent to complete the round trip across the Atlantic.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), led by Luciana Santos, was the second most sending representatives to the event in Lusitanian lands. In addition to the head of the department, the MCTI sent the head of the International Advisory, Carlos Eduardo Higa Matsumoto, and the head of the Ceremonial Advisory, Lucielen Franciane Correa Barbosa, to Lisbon.

Even with fewer representatives than Anielle’s ministry, the MCTI was the one that spent the most public money on its agendas in Europe. In total, the authorities received R$52.9 thousand in daily allowances. Of the total, R$40.4 thousand was just to cover Luciana Santos’ stay.

The Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger (MDS), headed by Minister Wellington Dias, the Ministry of Education (MEC), headed by Minister Camilo Santana, and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), led by Jorge Messias, sent two representatives each.

Ministers Vinícius Carvalho, from the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), and Alexandre Silveira, from Mines and Energy, went to “Gilmarpalooza” representing their ministries. Fernanda Rodrigues de Morais was the civil servant from the Ministry of Cities present at the Legal Forum. In Jader Filho’s department, she is the head of legal consultancy.