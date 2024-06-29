Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/29/2024 – 16:02

In total, 160 authorities from the three branches of government and another 20 advisors went to Lisbon, Portugal, to attend the Lisbon Legal Forum, promoted by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes and, because of this, known in Brasília as “Gilmarpalooza”.

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, was the member of the Esplanade who took the largest delegation, with four subordinates accompanying her on her trip to Europe. After the publication of the report, however, the ministry reported that, despite having paid per diems to the four advisors, only one traveled. The ministry added that the per diem amounts were returned, but it sent proof of only one.

In addition to Anielle, the four employees of the Ministry of Racial Equality (MIR) highlighted to travel to Lisbon were: advisors Andressa Vieira Almeida and Josiara Barbosa Diniz Leite, the Secretary of Affirmative Action Policies, Combating and Overcoming Racism, Márcia Regina de Lima e Silva, and the head of International Advisory, Paula Cristina Pereira Gomes. All five representatives of Anielle’s ministry had daily expenses paid for by taxpayers’ money. Altogether, the amount paid by the treasury was R$42,100.

The ministry explained, however, that only Josiara traveled with Anielle. According to the ministry, Márcia Regina, Andressa and Paula Cristina did not accompany the minister and returned the amount received in daily payments.

“Minister Anielle Franco’s institutional agenda in Portugal focused on a series of commitments, with emphasis on the signing of a memorandum with the Observatory of Racism and Xenophobia and articulations with the Agency for Integration, Migrations and Asylum of Portugal on combat projects to racism in Portuguese schools, and in partnership with the Plano Juventude Negra Viva”, explained the ministry, in a note.

The official program for “Gilmarpalooza” includes lectures from Wednesday the 26th to Friday the 28th at the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon, which is one of the event organizers. The event is held by the Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research (IDP), of which Gilmar Mendes is a partner, in partnership with the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV). In addition to the exhibitions, the event is famous for the behind-the-scenes talks, dinners and cocktails offered by companies.

At the event hosted by Gilmar, representatives of 12 companies that have lawsuits pending before the Supreme Court participated as speakers. There are lawsuits reported by the judge himself. In a statement, the entities and the Court denied the existence of conflicts of interest.

Survey of the State showed that the Legislative, Judiciary and Executive Powers have already paid at least R$1.34 million in daily allowances and tickets to public servants and authorities who traveled to the event promoted by the minister. The estimate is partial, considering that most transparency portals have not yet published information about the money spent to complete the round trip across the Atlantic.

Ministry of Science spent R$53,600 taking two representatives to ‘Gilmarpalooza’

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), headed by Luciana Santos, was the second largest representative to the event in Portugal. In addition to the head of the department, the MCTI sent to Lisbon the head of the International Advisory Office, Carlos Eduardo Higa Matsumoto, and the head of the Ceremonial Advisory Office, Lucielen Franciane Correa Barbosa. After the publication of the report, the department explained that Lucielen did not travel to Portugal, despite her trip having been published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

In total, the authorities received R$27.1 thousand in daily allowances. The tickets cost the public coffers R$26.5 thousand.

In a statement, the Ministry of Science stated that Luciana participated in other agendas in Portugal, in addition to the Gilmar Mendes Forum. On Thursday, there was a meeting with the Portuguese Minister of Education, Science and Innovation, Fernando Alexandre, and with the president of the Foundation for Science and Technology (FCT), Maria Madalena dos Santos Alves. Luciana also had schedules on Friday and this Saturday, the 29th, in Lisbon.

The Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger (MDS), headed by Minister Wellington Dias, the Ministry of Education (MEC), headed by Minister Camilo Santana, and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), led by Jorge Messias, sent two representatives each.

Ministers Vinícius Carvalho, from the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), and Alexandre Silveira, from Mines and Energy, went to “Gilmarpalooza” representing their ministries. Fernanda Rodrigues de Morais was the servant from the Ministry of Cities present at the Legal Forum. In Jader Filho’s portfolio, she is head of legal consultancy.