Former judge refers to dialogue seized in Operation Spoofing; messages were used by Lula’s defense

Former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro (União Brasil) said on Friday (8.Apr.2022) that the Minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Gilmar Mendes wants “nullify all Lava Jato based on hacked messages”. Moro makes reference to dialogues seized in the Operation Spoofing.

The operation targeted hackers who invaded the accounts of Lava Jato and Moro’s prosecutors, while he was still acting as a judge.

in your profile at twitterthe former judge cited that Gilmar Mendes annulled decisions in the process against Walter Faria, owner of the Petrópolis brewery. He was the target of Operation Rock City, one of the stages of Lava Jato. In 2019, the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) denounced for alleged involvement in 642 acts of money laundering.

“Gilmar Mendes wants to cancel all Lava Jato based on hacked messages”, wrote Moro. “In fact, I didn’t even make decisions in this operation. Will the STF and society let this happen? Another bucket of cold water for good Brazilians.”

In the decision (intact – 322 KB), Gilmar reported that Faria’s defense presented messages obtained by Operation Spoofing “that demonstrate the occurrence of dialogues and orientations by the former Judge Sergio Moro to the Prosecutors of the extinct Lava Jato Task Force”.

In the dialogues, “the ex-Judge Moro indicates the way to obliquely disregard the STF decision, would be through the linking of the probe cases with the other cases being processed in the 13th Federal Court”.

JET LEAKS

The leak of conversations between Moro, the now former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol and other members of Lava Jato became known as “Jet leak”. reported by website intercept Brazilindicated, among other things, an alleged collusion against the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN).

The conversations increased pressure for Moro’s declaration of partiality in the Supreme Court, where an appeal by PT had been pending since 2018.

In a strategy to avoid a “greater damage” to the operation, the Minister of the Court Edson Fachin, rapporteur of Lava Jato, decided to annul the 4 criminal actions against Lula in Curitiba and restart the cases in the Federal Court of the DF. The decision overturned the PT’s two convictions.

Fachin’s move sought to nullify, by table, Lula’s appeal that indicated Moro’s suspicion. It didn’t work out. The 2nd Panel judged the appeal anyway and declared the former judge partial against the PT in March of last year. THE plenary validated the decision in June.

The conversations between Moro and Deltan, although not properly used as evidence by the Supreme, were cited by the ministers.

“We are not talking here about illicit evidence. I said very clearly, that I brought this here to show the barbarism that we have incurred and there has been no one so far able to say that there was a false data in these revelations.”, said Gilmar Mendes, at the trial of Moro’s suspicion.

“Either the hacker is a fiction writer or we are facing a major scandal, and no matter the outcome of this trial, the demoralization of justice has already occurred. The Curitiba court is known worldwide as a court of exception.”

Read more about the lawsuits against Lula in this report of Power 360.