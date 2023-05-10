Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said this Tuesday, 9, at the Second Panel’s trial session, that Operation Lava Jato practiced ‘torture’ and defended an investigation into the methods used by the task force .

“There would have to be an inquiry to find out what happened. People were only released, released, after confessing and making an agreement. This is a disgrace and we cannot bear this kind of burden. Pervert thing. It was clearly the practice of torture using state power,” she said.

The dean of the STF said that, after reading the book written by businessman Emilio Odebrecht, he was convinced that the task force in Curitiba forced the award-winning whistleblowers.

“These are pages that put justice to shame. What was done in Curitiba, in this so-called Republic of Curitiba, with Lava Jato, we have to carry out a very severe scrutiny, because it is something extremely serious”, continued the minister.

Gilmar also stated that, although the best-known names in the operation have left their functions, their conduct should be investigated to avoid excesses in the future. Former judge Sérgio Moro, responsible for the Lava Jato processes at the height of the investigation, and former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol, who was coordinator of the Curitiba task force, are now senator and deputy respectively.

“It’s a shame. I think that the CJF (Council of Federal Justice) should investigate, despite them having already left their functions, because it is a matter of correcting so that this does not happen again”, defended the dean of the STF.

In an interview with the program Roda Viva, on TV Cultura, on the night of this Monday, the 8th, Gilmar Mendes had already attacked the operation. He claimed that Curitiba was the ‘germ of fascism’ and helped elect former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2018.

While the interview was still taking place, Moro reacted to the minister’s statements. On social networks, the senator stated that the dean of the STF is “obsessed” with him. “I fought corruption and arrested criminals who plundered democracy. Not many can say the same in this Country,” he wrote.

The Curitiba Against Corruption Movement, created in the wake of the operation and responsible for organizing several demonstrations in support of Lava Jato, released a manifesto of repudiation of the minister. The text states that Bolsonaro’s victory is the result of the corruption of ‘parties that allied with the PT, pilfered the treasury for years in the certainty of impunity’.

These are not Gilmar Mendes’ first public criticisms of Operation Lava Jato. The minister has already expressed, on other occasions, deep disagreements with the methods of the task force.

In an interview with Estadãoin November 2021, the dean of the STF stated that Moro and Dallagnol used the positions to do ‘political militancy’.

The attacks also appeared in the judgment that declared the former partial judge to try President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“The fight against corruption is worthy of praise. But the fight against corruption must be done within legal frameworks. You don’t fight crime by committing crime,” said Gilmar at the time. “You cannot allow yourself to do politics through criminal prosecution.”