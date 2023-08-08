Decision is valid, but it is provisional and needs to be countersigned by the plenary of the STF; open courses that did not meet the criteria are maintained

Minister Gilmar Mendes, from the stf (Federal Supreme Court), decided this Monday (7.Aug.2023) that new vacancies in medical courses in private institutions can only be created if they meet all the requirements stipulated by the More Doctors Law. Includes carrying out public call, sort of selection that identifies where there is a greater shortage of professionals. read the full of the decision (369 KB).

The rule was already included in the Mais Médicos Law (12,871 2013) and was reinforced by concierge of MEC (Ministry of Education) in April. Mendes understood that the requirement is constitutional and that it must be complied with, something that was contested by representatives of educational institutions.

Gilmar’s decision is valid, but it is provisional and needs to be countersigned by the plenary of the STF. new medicine courses “already installed” per “force of judicial decisions that dismissed the public call and imposed the analysis of the procedure for opening the medical course or expanding the vacancies in existing courses” will not be affected.

Here is the summary of what Gilmar Mendes decided:

new vacancies for medical courses already installed – are maintained;

– are maintained; administrative processes that are in court by virtue of a court decision and have gone beyond the initial phase of document analysis (read more below) – will continue, but everyone involved will have to observe whether the new medical course or the new vacancies in an existing course fully comply with the Mais Médicos law;

(read more below) – will continue, but everyone involved will have to observe whether the new medical course or the new vacancies in an existing course fully comply with the Mais Médicos law; administrative processes that did not pass the initial phase of document analysis – are suspended.

A “initial phase of document analysis” to which the minister refers in the decision appears in the Decree 9.235/2017. It consists of steps that must be followed before a request to open a course or vacancies is analyzed.

Read below the full text of item 1 of article 19 of the decree:

Art. 19. The sponsor will file a request for accreditation with the Higher Education Regulation and Supervision Secretariat of the Ministry of Education, observing the calendar defined by the Ministry of Education.

§ 1 The accreditation process will be instructed with document analysis, external evaluation in loco carried out by Inep, opinion of the Secretariat for Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education and opinion of the CNE, to be ratified by the Minister of State for Education.

Gilmar Mendes decision will not impact medical students. In the case of those who are enrolled in courses that were questioned, but are in operation, everything remains as it is.

O Power360 asked Gilmar how the implementation of 2 aspects of the decision would be.

Here are the minister’s questions and answers:

Power360: What would prevent, according to your decision, one of the several ongoing processes from proceeding with the opening of a medical course?

Gilmar Mendes: Item iii of the decision concerns administrative processes that did not go beyond the initial stage. As for the others, the continuation is authorized; however, the bodies involved in the approval process must adapt the accreditation requirements to those of the Mais Médicos Law.

Power360: With your decision in force, will new colleges be able to file a request to open new vacancies at the MEC?

Gilmar Mendes: No. New requests for opening must be rejected, in view of the declaration of constitutionality of art. 3 of the Mais Médicos Law.

UNDERSTAND THE LEGAL DISPUTE

O Power360 prepared a history to explain the case in 9 points:

1 – In 2013, the More Doctors Law established that the government would adopt as a public policy to prioritize the opening of vacancies in medical courses in regions with a lower concentration of physicians per inhabitant. The program sought to take professionals to places in the interior of Brazil with a shortage of doctors.

In 2013, the More Doctors Law established that the government would adopt as a public policy to prioritize the opening of vacancies in medical courses in regions with a lower concentration of physicians per inhabitant. The program sought to take professionals to places in the interior of Brazil with a shortage of doctors. two – From 2013 to 2021 (last year with available data), the number of freshmen in medicine courses more than doubled: from 18,960 for 43,286.

3 – After the 2013 law, the concentration of students in the largest cities it fell.