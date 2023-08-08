Decision is valid, but it is provisional and needs to be countersigned by the plenary of the STF; open courses that did not meet the criteria are maintained
Minister Gilmar Mendes, from the stf (Federal Supreme Court), decided this Monday (7.Aug.2023) that new vacancies in medical courses in private institutions can only be created if they meet all the requirements stipulated by the More Doctors Law. Includes carrying out public call, sort of selection that identifies where there is a greater shortage of professionals. read the full of the decision (369 KB).
The rule was already included in the Mais Médicos Law (12,871 2013) and was reinforced by concierge of MEC (Ministry of Education) in April. Mendes understood that the requirement is constitutional and that it must be complied with, something that was contested by representatives of educational institutions.
Gilmar’s decision is valid, but it is provisional and needs to be countersigned by the plenary of the STF. new medicine courses “already installed” per “force of judicial decisions that dismissed the public call and imposed the analysis of the procedure for opening the medical course or expanding the vacancies in existing courses” will not be affected.
Here is the summary of what Gilmar Mendes decided:
- new vacancies for medical courses already installed – are maintained;
- administrative processes that are in court by virtue of a court decision and have gone beyond the initial phase of document analysis (read more below) – will continue, but everyone involved will have to observe whether the new medical course or the new vacancies in an existing course fully comply with the Mais Médicos law;
- administrative processes that did not pass the initial phase of document analysis – are suspended.
A “initial phase of document analysis” to which the minister refers in the decision appears in the Decree 9.235/2017. It consists of steps that must be followed before a request to open a course or vacancies is analyzed.
Read below the full text of item 1 of article 19 of the decree:
Art. 19. The sponsor will file a request for accreditation with the Higher Education Regulation and Supervision Secretariat of the Ministry of Education, observing the calendar defined by the Ministry of Education.
§ 1 The accreditation process will be instructed with document analysis, external evaluation in loco carried out by Inep, opinion of the Secretariat for Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education and opinion of the CNE, to be ratified by the Minister of State for Education.
Gilmar Mendes decision will not impact medical students. In the case of those who are enrolled in courses that were questioned, but are in operation, everything remains as it is.
O Power360 asked Gilmar how the implementation of 2 aspects of the decision would be.
Here are the minister’s questions and answers:
Power360: What would prevent, according to your decision, one of the several ongoing processes from proceeding with the opening of a medical course?
Gilmar Mendes: Item iii of the decision concerns administrative processes that did not go beyond the initial stage. As for the others, the continuation is authorized; however, the bodies involved in the approval process must adapt the accreditation requirements to those of the Mais Médicos Law.
Power360: With your decision in force, will new colleges be able to file a request to open new vacancies at the MEC?
Gilmar Mendes: No. New requests for opening must be rejected, in view of the declaration of constitutionality of art. 3 of the Mais Médicos Law.
UNDERSTAND THE LEGAL DISPUTE
O Power360 prepared a history to explain the case in 9 points:
- 1 – In 2013, the More Doctors Law established that the government would adopt as a public policy to prioritize the opening of vacancies in medical courses in regions with a lower concentration of physicians per inhabitant. The program sought to take professionals to places in the interior of Brazil with a shortage of doctors.
- two – From 2013 to 2021 (last year with available data), the number of freshmen in medicine courses more than doubled: from 18,960 for 43,286.
- 3 – After the 2013 law, the concentration of students in the largest cities it fell.
- 4 – With the increase in the number of doctors and criticism of the low quality of some private colleges, the government Michel Temer (MDB), in 2018, instituted a moratorium (full – 353 KB). He banned new medical course openings for 5 years. The moratorium determined that during this interval there would be an evaluation of public policy.
- 5 – Over the years and the delay in starting the assessment, some colleges began to file injunctions in court asking for the creation or expansion of the number of vacancies in medical courses. They argue that the government is stifling private initiative.
- 6 – Judicial decisions even granted more than 1,000 vacancies in injunctions. There was a court rush of colleges asking to increase the offer. Survey of anup (National Association of Private Universities) estimates that if all requests were granted, 20,000 new vacancies would be created.
- 7 – When granting injunctions, judges allow new vacancies to be created in any city. Thus, colleges that go to court are now able to open courses in regions where there are already many doctors, which goes against the spirit of the Law of More Doctors, of 2013. Educational groups that had invested for years in opening courses in less populous (and of lesser commercial interest) begin to feel harmed.
- 8 – In June 2022, a lawsuit filed by the anup in the STF asks that the constitutionality of the Mais Médicos Law be confirmed. Thus, it would not be possible to open vacancies in medical courses with injunctions that ignored the requirements of the public call. The process, which is still ongoing, blocks the opening of vacancies through injunctions.
- 9 – On April 5, 2023, are over the effects of the moratorium. The Lula government publishes a new ordinance the following day. The new document allows the opening of medical courses, but reinforces the location criteria set out in the Mais Médicos Law.
#Gilmar #vetoes #vacancies #medicine #ignore #Mais #Médicos
Leave a Reply