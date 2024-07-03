Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/02/2024 – 21:07

On the eve of the Judiciary’s recess, the dean of the Federal Supreme Court, Justice Gilmar Mendes, returned for judgment the case regarding the payment of almost R$1 billion in perks to federal judges. The discussion on the topic has been suspended since March, when the justice asked for more time to analyze an appeal by the Attorney General’s Office against a decision by Justice Dias Toffoli that released the benefit to a group of judges who could end up pocketing up to R$2 million each.

Gilmar released the case for trial at noon on the 26th, the date on which the Lisbon Legal Forum began. The event is organized by IDP, the minister’s faculty, and has been dubbed ‘Gilmarpalooza’ on social media.

There is no scheduled date for the case to be debated again in the STF. The analysis should be resumed in the Court’s virtual plenary session, where the process began to be evaluated. The case is under the jurisdiction of the Second Panel, which includes, in addition to Gilmar and Toffoli, Ministers Edson Fachin, Kassio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça.

At the heart of the process is a decision by the Federal Court of Auditors that suspended the retroactive payment of the Additional Service Time (ATS) – an advantage that had been discontinued since 2006 and was revived by the Federal Justice Council in 2022.

Better known as the five-year period, the ATS provides that, every five years, magistrates incorporate 5% of their salaries into their respective paychecks, an automatic increase.

The Federal Justice Council’s decision was endorsed by the National Justice Council, which created a stalemate with the Court of Auditors.

Toffoli responded to a request from the Federal Judges Association and suspended the TCU ruling. The Attorney General’s Office appealed the decision, claiming that Toffoli’s decision would cause “irreparable harm to the public coffers.”

The STF ministers should not comment on the validity of the benefit granted to magistrates, but on the possibility of the Court of Auditors suspending an act of the Federal Justice Council.

The association of federal judges maintains that this possibility does not exist, arguing that it is the “independence of the Judiciary”.

On the other hand, the TCU considers that denying the TCU’s competence to suspend payment of the benefit would imply denying the attribution of the “National Congress to exercise external control through audits and inspections carried out by the Court of Auditors at the request of the Legislative Houses or their committees”.

The Attorney General’s Office issued a favorable opinion to the federal judges. It pointed out that the TCU’s jurisdiction is federal and not national. For the Attorney General’s Office, the TCU’s decision that blocked the five-year term “undermines the uniqueness of the statute of the judiciary.”