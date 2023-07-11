Estadão Contenti

07/10/2023

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), annulled the decision of the Federal Court in Brasília that had partially archived an investigation into alleged irregularities and omissions by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the covid-19 pandemic. The decision, revealed by TV Globo, runs under court secrecy.

In his decision, the minister would have considered that the facts involved former Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello (PL-RJ), who assumed the mandate of deputy this year, which gives him privileged forum in the STF. Therefore, Gilmar Mendes assessed that the filing made by the Federal Court would be irregular.

By determination of the minister, the Attorney General’s Office should reassess the Federal Police report and identify whether there were signs of crimes such as an epidemic resulting in death, irregular use of public funds, prevarication and false reporting of crime in the conduct of persons responsible for conducting the investigation. management of the pandemic during the last government.

In addition to former President Bolsonaro and former Minister Pazuello, the investigation also involves Colonel Antonio Elcio Franco Filho, Pazuello’s right-hand man during his tenure in the portfolio, former Secretary of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic Fabio Wajngarten, former Secretary of Work Management and Health Education Mayra Pinheiro, and President of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) Mauro Luiz de Britto Ribeiro.























