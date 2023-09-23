Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/23/2023 – 12:00

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), blocked the investigation that affected the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), regarding deviations in contracts for the purchase of robotics kits for municipal schools in Alagoas.

The investigation was suspended by decision of the minister, who now dropped the gavel and decided to definitively close the case. The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) was in favor of archiving.

Gilmar argued that the investigation could not have started in the first instance. He argued that the investigation was opened based on reports that cited Arthur Lira, that is, in the minister’s assessment, it was already possible to identify that the case should be carried out under the supervision of the STF. As a deputy, the president of the Chamber has the right to a privileged forum.

For the minister, the Federal Police acted deliberately to keep the case in the 2nd Federal Court of Alagoas by avoiding mentioning Arthur Lira’s name in the investigation.

The dean pointed out ‘usurpation of the jurisdiction’ of the Federal Supreme Court and annulled evidence from the investigation. The decision was signed this Thursday, 21st, and states that the case can be reopened if there are new elements that corroborate the suspicions.

The investigation was opened in April 2022. The PF found evidence of overpricing and targeting of tenders for the purchase of robotics materials for schools in dozens of cities in Alagoas. A businessman arrested in the investigation confessed that he acted as a financial operator for a former advisor to Arthur Lira. Investigators also seized a notebook with an accounting of payments to the president of the Chamber.

Lira has always denied accusations of irregularities. When the suspicions became public, she stated that all her financial transactions ‘originate from her earnings as a farmer and her remuneration as a federal deputy’. He also said he was ‘wronged’ and stated that the investigation ‘had the sole objective of reaching me’.