Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), summoned the MEC (Ministry of Education) and the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) to provide information on the opening of medical courses.

Gilmar is the rapporteur of two actions on the subject. On Monday (17.Oct.2022) he held a public hearing to discuss the opening of new vacancies. He heard the exposition of 49 professionals. Find out more in this report, in which there is a summary of the speeches.

Since April 2018, there is a moratorium (read the intact –353 KB), valid until April 2023, which prevents the expansion of courses. The intention when the moratorium was published was to contain the advancement of poor quality courses.

Gilmar ordered the AGU to inform, within 15 days, how many lawsuits were filed as of April 2018 requesting the opening of medical courses, how many injunctions authorizing the new vacancies were given and whether the decisions were upheld in appellate instances.

From the MEC he demanded more information. Do you want the Ministry to say, within 15 days:

which administrative proceedings were initiated, by virtue of court decisions, from the date of the moratorium, to assess the opening of new courses;

who requested the opening of the courses;

which processes were concluded in a favorable way for the opening of courses;

which were finalized against the opening of new schools;

which processes are still in progress;

and how many requests for an increase in vacancies in existing universities have been granted since the moratorium, indicating the respective number of vacancies created and which schools benefited.

In the order, the minister praised the holding of the public hearing. “Events of this kind allow the Court to open up to a plurality of ideas and points of view, bringing together a varied set of personal and institutional experiences concerning the topic under debate”, said. Here’s the intact of the document (153 KB).

O Power 360 found that Gilmar would like the two actions that discuss the issue to be judged in 2022. But the goal is that everything is resolved, at least, before April 2023, when the so-called moratorium on new medicine courses ends.

In a document released by the minister’s office on October 18, Gilmar states that all 49 opinions presented at the hearing will be considered. Still, the document emphasizes the arguments against the 2018 moratorium.

“The public hearing, at the same time that it allowed for the in-depth investigation of the proceedings and the collection of relevant factual elements, reinforced the commitment of the Federal Supreme Court to the construction of democratic constitutional jurisdiction and committed to the materialization of the fundamental rights provided for in the 1988 Constitution. ”says in part of the document.

The minister highlighted, for example, the manifestation of cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar, a physician at InCor and at the Star hospitals, from Rede D’Or. At the hearing, she said that the opening of places in medical courses should not be prohibited. She also stated that it is possible to create vacancies without diminishing the quality of the courses.

“Dr. Ludhmila Hajjar pointed out problems in the training of Brazilian doctors, highlighting the tiny percentages of specialization. She also demonstrated that the precariousness and lack of vacancies in residences is a worrying aspect of Brazilian medical education. She defended, however, that the requirement of a public call, with the consequent limitation of the opening of new courses, is not a necessary measure to ensure the quality of existing courses ”says the text from Gilmar’s office.

Watch the full speech of Ludhmila Hajjar (26m12s):

After the speech, the doctor gave an interview to the Power 360. He declared that the great challenge is to distribute doctors in all regions of Brazil so that there is no shortage of professionals in some parts of the country.

Watch Ludhmilla Hajjar’s interview below (4min43sec):

The Supreme Minister also highlighted the manifestation of Flavio Gomes Figueira Camacho, president of the Brazilian Society of Epidemiology. The doctor used the covid-19 pandemic as an example. He said that countries with more doctors per 1,000 inhabitants had a lower mortality rate than Brazil.

“The Doctor. Flavio Gomes Figueira Camacho, representative of the Brazilian Society of Epidemiology, drew an important parallel, based on studies carried out in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, between the medical ratio by number of inhabitants and the number of deaths from the disease. The data indicate that the insufficient supply of doctors in Brazil would have contributed to the high mortality caused by Covid-19 in the country”says the text released by Gilmar’s office.

The speeches of the ministers of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and of Education, Victor Godoy, gained less space in the text. They were summarized in the same paragraph, while Hajjar and Camacho had 3 paragraphs in total.

The text highlights that the ministers defended the need for a public call (procedure carried out by the public administration to select partnerships with the objective of carrying out activities and projects that are of public interest) for the opening of vacancies.

“The Ministers of State for Education and Health, Victor Godoy and Marcelo Queiroga, defended the public policy, stating that the system of Law 12,871/2013 works as a brake on the opening of new courses, allowing the prioritization of the increase in the quality of the existing ones. , Besides contribute to a more equal distribution of doctors in different regions. In a similar vein, Federal Deputies Hiran Gonçalves, Frederico Escaleira and Luiz Antônio Teixeira Júnior took a stand.says the text.

Watch Marcelo Queiroga’s speech in full (8min46s):

Watch the full speech by Victor Godoy (9min1s):



There are also 180 actions by faculties claiming the opening of 20,000 vacancies in medical courses. could yield BRL 12.6 billion per year in monthly fees. It is a market with a potential of R$ 48 billion, if the vacancies are later negotiated, considering the value of each one of them.

The processes that are in the STF decide whether, before the authorization for the operation of new medicine courses, it is necessary to have a public call. In practice, the application of the measure bars the opening of courses based only on preliminary injunctions. It is provided for in the Mais Médicos program law (Law 12,871).

On the one hand, in ADC 81is the anup (National Association of Private Universities), which, like the ministers, asks that the public call be respected. On the other hand, in ADI 7187the Crub (Council of Rectors of Brazilian Universities), which is against the measure.

MORE DOCTORS

The processes that seek preliminary injunctions in Justice try to invalidate provisions of the Law of More Doctors of 2013. The rule was made to encourage the internalization of health professionals. Its application had the effect of making undergraduate courses open far from large centers, with counterparts for the cities that house them.

Survey of Power 360 with data from Higher Education Census shows that from the passage of the law until 2020 (last year with available data), the concentration of enrolled in medical courses has decreased.

The 20 cities with the most students went from 50% of medical freshmen to 36%.

A 2018 ordinance (valid until April 2023) prevented the authorization of new vacancies in medical courses for this type of evaluation to be carried out.

Studies of the policy’s effectiveness, however, have not advanced.

Since 2021, the MEC has authorized 403 vacancies after injunctions required the ministry to review the cases.