7/2/2023 – 3:51 PM

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes stated, this Sunday, 2nd, that “the concept of democracy is not relative”. The statements were made after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

“Venezuela has more elections than Brazil. The concept of democracy is relative to you and me”, said the PT, in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha last Thursday, 29. Without mentioning Lula, the magistrate published on Twitter that, after overcoming totalitarian regimes of the 20th century , “democracy cannot seriously be conceived as an empty formula, able to accept any content”.

In the interview, Lula also stated that whoever wants to defeat Maduro must defeat him at the polls. “Let’s check it out. If there is no honest election, we speak, ”she said. With regard to another left-wing ally, Nicaragua’s dictator Daniel Ortega, Lula guaranteed that he would talk to him to resolve “the Church’s problems.” Nicaragua’s dictatorship persecutes Catholic religious.

In the post, Gilmar, in turn, stated that a political regime in which the Chief Executive uses military power to subdue Congress and the Judiciary is not democratic. “The holding of elections, in such a hypothetical scenario, could never guarantee the democratic character of a political regime: voters cannot choose between the government and the opposition, but only endorse the will of the dictator on duty”, wrote the minister.

The magistrate also rescued the historic process of rebuilding democracy. “In Brazil, it was only after much bloodshed that the National Constituent Assembly of 1988 adopted a democratic political model based on values ​​and principles that cannot be relativized, such as the separation of powers and fundamental rights”, stated Gilmar.

According to the minister, "the 1988 Constitution requires us not to be tolerant with those who preach its destruction; and it also demands that the memory of those who died fighting for today's democracy not be trampled".
























