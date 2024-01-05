Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/01/2024 – 20:36

Minister Gilmar Mendes, dean of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), stated in an interview with the AFP news agency that former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has political responsibility for the coup acts of January 8th, which will complete one year next year. week.

“(Bolsonaro’s) political responsibility is unequivocal. I believe that even the military did not remove these invaders, these protesters, due to some encouragement from the Presidency of the Republic”, Gilmar Mendes told the agency.

It is up to the Attorney General's Office (PGR) to decide whether there are elements to denounce Bolsonaro. He is being investigated in the investigation into the initiators of the coup acts in Brasília. The PGR assesses whether he instigated his supporters against the institutions and not to accept the election result. One of the pieces of evidence is the video published by the former president on Facebook, two days after the scenes of vandalism in Brasília, with unfounded theories about the security of the ballot boxes. The post was deleted minutes later. In a statement to the Federal Police, he stated that he was medicated and that he wanted to watch the video and not publish it on his profile.

If he is denounced, even though he is no longer president, he must be judged by the STF, because the court maintains under its jurisdiction all investigations and actions related to the protests in Praça dos Três Poderes.

Gilmar Mendes also stated that the repeated attacks made by Bolsonarists on electronic voting machines were a subterfuge to question the result of the election in the event of defeat.

“What was at stake was not the doubt they had in relation to the electronic voting machine, it was the search for a pretext in the event of an unfavorable result. This became very evident when Bolsonaro, after the second round, challenged the results of the elections only in relation to the presidential elections and only where he had lost”, he also told AFP.