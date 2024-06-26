Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/26/2024 – 7:55

Federal Supreme Court (STF) minister Gilmar Mendes said he considered it “very difficult” to reverse Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) conviction to ineligibility. The former president is prevented by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) from running for elected office until 2030. According to Gilmar, the tendency in the STF – Bolsonaro’s defense is considering appealing to the Court – is to uphold the decision of the Electoral Court.

“We will obviously wait for the court’s deliberation, but everything tends to maintain the decision that has already been taken by the TSE. This has been the routine in similar cases”, stated the Dean of the Supreme Court in an interview with CNN Portugal, this Monday, 24. Gilmar is in the European country for the 12th Lisbon Legal Forum. The event’s organizers include the IDP, the minister’s faculty.

Judgment

In June last year, the TSE condemned Bolsonaro for abuse of political power and misuse of the media due to a meeting with ambassadors in which the former president attacked the country’s electoral system. Three months later, the former head of the Executive was convicted once again, for abuse of political power during September 7, 2022. The punishment also affected Bolsonaro’s former candidate for office, General Walter Braga Netto.

They appealed to the STF against the conviction for abuse of political power, but their appeal was denied by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. In June, however, TSE minister Raul Araújo annulled the conviction. The judge assessed the case as “partial lis pendens”, that is, when a person has already been investigated and convicted for a certain fact. Still, Bolsonaro remains ineligible until 2030.

January 8th

Gilmar also suggested in the interview that “there is no climate” to grant amnesty to those arrested on January 8, “given the seriousness of the facts” recorded in Praça dos Três Poderes. “Maybe this (amnesty) is more of a political movement. We are on the eve of municipal elections,” he said. “It’s natural for there to be this type of dialogue, let’s call it rhetorical, this political dialogue.”

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.