05/25/2023

The plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) elected today (25) Minister Gilmar Mendes to the chair of deputy minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the body responsible for organizing the elections.

The election was carried out in a symbolic way. The performance of members of the Supreme Court in the electoral court is carried out by rotation system, and Mendes is the next in line to assume the post.

In addition to Gilmar, ministers Dias Toffoli and André Mendonça also make up the vacancies of substitute ministers from the STF.

The effective vacancies belong to Alexandre de Moraes, current president, Cármen Lúcia and Nunes Marques.

The TSE is composed of seven ministers, three from the STF, two from the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and two lawyers with notorious legal knowledge.

Yesterday (24), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva nominated lawyers Floriano Azevedo Marques and André Ramos Tavares for two positions of effective ministers that were open at the TSE. Both had support from Moraes.























