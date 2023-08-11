Deputy may become defendant for illegally carrying a weapon and embarrassment in an episode on the eve of the 2nd round of the election

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), voted this Friday (11.Aug.2023) to accept a complaint by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) against the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SC) for illegal possession of a weapon and embarrassment. The judgment, which could make the congresswoman defendant, is in the virtual plenary of the Court until August 21.

On the eve of the 2nd round of the last presidential election, on October 29 last year, Zambelli discussed with a supporter of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in an upscale neighborhood in the West Zone of São Paulo. In the sequence, the deputy was filmed entering a bar with a gun in hand.

The PGR asks that Zambelli be sentenced to pay a fine of R$100,000 for collective moral damages and the definitive cancellation of the possession of a weapon.

In his vote, Mendes pointed out materialities that bought “ostensive possession of a firearm on the eve of the elections, in a prohibited and risky situation, with the victim being persecuted and subject to spatial restriction”.

The minister wrote: “Even if the defendant carries a weapon, use outside the limits of personal defense, in a public and ostensive context, even more so on the eve of elections, in theory, could mean criminal responsibility”. Here’s the full (114 KB).

