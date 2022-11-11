Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) asked for a view (more time to decide) this Friday (Nov. and Services).

As a result, the analysis of the case is suspended for an indefinite period. The process will only return to the agenda when Gilmar returns the vote.

Difal seeks to balance the collection of ICMS by the States. It is an instrument for the tax to be distributed both to the States in which certain products and services are made and to those where purchases are made.

The judgment decides from when the Difal charge is valid. The case was being analyzed in the virtual plenary of the Supreme. The session lasts one week: it started on November 4th and would end at 11:59 pm this Friday (11.nov). In format, there is no debate. Ministers cast their votes in the Court’s electronic system.

There are 5 favorable votes for the collection of the ICMS Difal to be made only from 2023. Minister Edson Fachin opened the divergence with this understanding, which is favorable to companies and taxpayers.

Ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, André Mendonça, Cármen Lúcia and Rosa Weber followed Fachin.

The STF jointly judges 3 ADIs (Direct Actions of Unconstitutionality) that deal with the issue. The rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, voted for the collection of Difal from 2022.

Minister Dias Toffoli differed from the rapporteur, but voted differently from Fachin. For Toffoli, the charge could be made in 2022, but from April.

The votes of ministers Roberto Barroso, Luiz Fux and Nunes Marques are still missing, in addition to that of Gilmar Mendes.

WISHES

Fachin followed Toffoli’s argument that the nonagesimal principle should apply, which only authorizes States to collect taxes 90 days after a law comes into force. That is, the charge would be valid regularly from the beginning of April this year.

However, Fachin considers that the nonagesimal rules are inseparable from the principle of annual precedence. Therefore, Difal could only be collected in the year following the publication of the law that regulated the tax. Here’s the intact (82 KB) of the minister’s vote.

A 1st attempt to review the case began on September 23. On the occasion, Moraes voted for the regular collection from the validity of the Complementary Law (LC) 190, of 2022, on January 5 this year. Then Toffolli asked for a view (more time for analysis), suspending the trial.

The creation of effects only after 90 days is also included in the LC itself. For Moraes, however, the rule did not change the tax burden borne by taxpayers, it only changed the destination of the collection.

Toffoli, on the other hand, defended the nonagesimal principle stating that the legislator can establish, in favor of taxpayers, a “reasonable time” for the Difal charge to take effect.

In his vote, Moraes said he understands that the LC does not institute the tribute and, therefore, it should not meet nonagesimal priorities.

The rapporteur argued that the LC does not change the tax burden, changing only the destination of the collection, since the law only determines the transfer of part of the collection to the State of destination of the goods. Here’s the intact of Moraes’ vote (151 KB).

UNDERSTAND THE DISCUSSION

Difal seeks to balance the collection of ICMS by the States. It is an instrument for the tax to be distributed both to the States in which certain products and services are made and to those where purchases are made.

This solution began in 2015, through the Constitutional Amendment 87/2015 It’s from ICMS Agreement 93/2015🇧🇷 The reason was the increase in purchases via the internet by individuals. Before 2015, only the State of origin of the product or service collected the tax. After the change, the destination States started to receive a part of the rate.

In 2021, the STF considered parts of the 2015 agreement dealing with Difal unconstitutional and determined that the subject be regulated through an LC.

The problem is that the law on the subject (LC 190/2022) was only published on January 5, 2022. As a result, an impasse was created: sectors of commerce and industry claim that laws involving taxes only take effect in the year following their publication. This is the principle of annual precedence. That is, as the LC is from 2022, the collection of Difal would only be allowed from 2023.

They also argue that another principle, that of nonagesimal precedence, prohibits States from collecting taxes before 90 days have elapsed from the date of publication of a law that creates or increases the amount to be collected through a tax.

States, on the other hand, say that the annual precedence is only valid when a new tax is created or when there is an increase in the collection, while the changes in Difal have been in existence since 2015 and only underwent a new regulation through the LC published in 2022 .

Understand the 3 actions that are in the Supreme:

ADI 7066 – Abimaq (Brazilian Association of Machinery Industry) asks for the suspension of the effects of the LC of 2022, stating that the principles of annual and nonagesimal anteriority prevent the collection during 2022. According to the association, the amounts should only be collected from January 1, 2023;

– Abimaq (Brazilian Association of Machinery Industry) asks for the suspension of the effects of the LC of 2022, stating that the principles of annual and nonagesimal anteriority prevent the collection during 2022. According to the association, the amounts should only be collected from January 1, 2023; ADI 7070 – Alagoas asks for the collection of ICMS Difal as of 2022, not being necessary to comply with annual and nonagesimal priorities;

– Alagoas asks for the collection of ICMS Difal as of 2022, not being necessary to comply with annual and nonagesimal priorities; ADI 7078 – Ceará asks for the collection of ICMS Difal from the publication of the LC of 2022, that is, from January 5, 2022. It says that the principles of nonagesimal and annual precedence only apply when there is the creation or increase of a tax .

So far, Moraes and Toffoli have understood that the annual priority does not apply. They differed, however, due to the validity of nonagesimal anteriority, which for Moraes should not affect the specific case, while Toffoli voted in the opposite direction.

ARGUMENTS

Abimaq says that although the Difal charge predates the LC published in 2022, the measure created a “new tax legal relationship”which would require the application of the principle of annual precedence.

“In this scenario, since it is a new tax legal relationship, the Federal Constitution, in command of article 150, III, ‘b’, determines that the instituting law must be published in the financial year prior to the exaction requirement”, says the association. Here’s the intact of the action (1017 KB).

There are 19 requests from associations to act on the case as “Friends of the Court”institutions requesting entry into the case to contribute information.

There are other states interested in the discussion (asking for immediate collection), and unions, federations and industry associations (which request collection only from 2023 onwards). Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) is among the federations that ask for the application only from 2023, as well as CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism) and Fecomércio (Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism).

If the associations argue that the LC should not create immediate effects, the States say that the collection in 2023 alone would cause a loss of BRL 10 billion in 2022.

“The time element inserted for the production of effects is completely unreasonable, violating the constitutional principle of proportionality, since taxation has been required from taxpayers since 2015”, says the State of Alagoas in its action (ADI 7070). Here’s the intact of the part (1 MB).

The State of Ceará says that postponing the immediate effects of the LC “prevents the legitimate exercise of state tax jurisdiction and violates the federative pact”, since it would deprive the “subnational entities of their political-administrative and financial autonomy”🇧🇷 Here’s the intact of the action (7 MB).

While the Supreme Court does not give a definition on the subject, there are contrary decisions on Difal. Judges from several states, such as Goiás, Maranhão, Sergipe, Piauí and Santa Catarina, in addition to the Federal District, suspended the collection in 2022, which was overturned by presidents of TJs (Courts of Justice).

DIVISION

With the changes applied from 2015, the State of destination of the goods started to receive part of the ICMS. Before 2015, only the State in which the items were produced collected the tax, in case the buyer was an individual (who does not pay ICMS).

The distribution to the States of destination was progressive. In 2015, for example, 80% of ICMS went to the state that produced it, and only 20% to the destination. In 2016, the correlation changed to 60% and 40% respectively, until, in 2019, 100% of the rate began to be collected for the State of destination of the product.

Read the progression in the table below:

“Illustratively, if a São Paulo e-commerce company sells a piece of hardware to an end consumer in Rondônia, the payment will be made by the São Paulo legal entity, but its amount will be directed to the Rondônia Tax Administration, before sending the goods” , explained to Power 360 tax lawyer Pedro Barroso.

The Difal is calculated considering the difference between the internal rate of the State of destination of the product and the interstate rate of the State that sends it.

Assuming, for example, that a product worth R$100 leaves São Paulo for Rio de Janeiro and that the State rates are R$12% and 18% respectively, the recipient State receives R$6.