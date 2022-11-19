The Federal Police (PF) took to the streets on Thursday, the 17th, in search of evidence about an alleged scheme of fraud in opinions produced by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) to justify contracting works in the management of the then governor of Rio de Janeiro, Sérgio Cabral. . By authorizing Operation Sofisma, Judge Vitor Barbosa Valpuesta, deputy on the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio, said he saw a “concrete probability” that the authorities were facing a criminal organization set up to embezzle public money through the directing of contracts. “Evidence of criminal practices already detected persists,” he wrote.

The decision that gave the green light for the PF to prepare the operation dates back to August. In addition to searches at 30 commercial and residential addresses, the judge also authorized the seizure of property from 14 investigated. The confiscated limit ranges from R$216,600 to R$100 million.

The investigation by the Federal Public Ministry in Rio de Janeiro (MPF-RJ) states that the opinions produced by FGV-Projetos were commissioned by Sérgio Cabral’s political group to justify hiring without bidding, which would be directed in exchange for the payment of bribes.

The investigated group was divided by the prosecutors into four nuclei: economic, made up of executives from contractors; administrative, composed of public managers such as the former State Secretary of Government Wilson Carlos and the former Undersecretary of Works Hudson Braga; financial-operational, appointed as responsible for laundering the embezzled money; political party, allegedly led by Cabral and other members of the late PMDB in Rio.

In his denunciation, the former governor accused FGV-Projetos of “exploiting” the reputation of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation for “selling” projects that met the “desires” of clients. He said that he used the service in the works of Line 4 of the Subway and of the State Company of Water and Sewage of Rio de Janeiro (Cedae).

At the request of the FGV, the investigation was suspended on Friday, the 19th, by Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who questioned the competence of the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro to prosecute and judge the case. He also ordered to notify the Corregedorias of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP) for “repeated non-compliance with decisions” of the STF on the competence of Operation Lava Jato do Rio by prosecutors and judges.

On Thursday, the 17th, when the Federal Police put Operation Sophisma on the streets, the Getúlio Vargas Foundation issued a note in which it claims to be the target of “persecution”. Read the full allegations:

“Fundação Getúlio Vargas was surprised on the morning of this Thursday, 11/17/2022, with the fulfillment of search and seizure warrants in its premises in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, pursuant to a decision by the Substitute Judge of the 3rd Court Federal of Rio de Janeiro, Vitor Barbosa Valpuesta. This decision accepts a request from the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office made in the face of alleged irregularities in contracts signed by the institution, based on testimonies by former governor Sérgio Cabral, despite his denunciation having been annulled by the Federal Supreme Court.

Since 2019, FGV, as well as its directors, have been the target of persecution and victims of accusations regarding alleged facts of up to 15 years ago, which resulted in the filing of a Public Civil Action that had its initial rejection and, rigorously, dealt with all the themes now used for granting the measure of search and seizure.

As if that were not enough, FGV signed a Term of Adjustment with the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro, which was ratified in court and has been fully complied with, which is even the reason for praise from the supervisory bodies.

Therefore, it causes strangeness and deep indignation the reiteration, at the federal level, of themes already buried before the state justice that, now reheated, seriously tarnish the image of an entity that, for more than 70 years, has contributed so much to the development of Brazil , which is currently the 3rd most respected institution in the world in its area of ​​expertise.

FGV reiterates its confidence in the powers that be, particularly in the Brazilian Judiciary, and will adopt all appropriate measures to defend its history, which has made it a source of pride for the Brazilian productive sector, its image and the honesty with which, Since 1944, it has been working alongside the main institutions in the country.”