“I don’t know if it will be put to Anatel or another agency, the important thing is that there is a definition to move forward”, he told Poder360

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Gilmar Mendes defended the regulation of social networks, but highlighted the need to define a competent body to monitor platforms.

“This is a debate that has been set, and I don’t know if it will be put to Anatel or another agency that could be created, […] the important thing is that there is a definition on this and that we move forward”, said the magistrate, in an interview with the Power360 on the morning of this Tuesday (June 20, 2023).

Gilmar Mendes explained that some experts defend the extension of Anatel’s competence as the regulatory agency for platforms “with a view to its development in the telecommunications area” and that others talk about creating a “autonomous entity in the same profile”.

The minister gave a keynote speech to the 3rd TelComp Symposium – Telecom, Technology and Competition for the Digital Futureperformed by TelComp (Brazilian Association of Competitive Telecommunications Service Providers) in partnership with the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research) in Brasilia.

The event is broadcast live on channel of Power360 on YouTube, from 9:30 am. The 2nd day, Wednesday (June 21), will be closed to guests and associates. The seminar will be closed by the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, on the 1st day. In addition to the presence of industry executives and authorities.

THE SEMINAR

There are 4 panels that will address different models of regulation, experience in other countries and digital inclusion.

Read the full day 1 schedule.

20.jun.2023 (Tuesday)

9:30 am – Opening of the event

Tomas Fuchs, CEO of Datora and president TelComp’s Board of Directors; It is

Caio Resende, coordinator of the Professional Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

10 am – Panel 1: “Future of the regulator in the face of the digital transformation of society”

Roundtable: “The challenges and the need for regulators to adapt to deal with the digital transformation”

11:00 – Explanation: TelComp’s defense of competition: the association’s historical role and current challenges

11:20 am – Keynote lecture

2 pm – Panel 2: “Regulatory reform in the world undergoing digital transformation”

3 pm – Panel 3: “Regulation (Anatel and Cade) and Competition Law in the digital ecosystem”

José Borges da Silva Neto, superintendent Anatel’s Competition;

Cristiane Albuquerque, advisor at the Special Secretariat for Government Analysis of the Civil House;

Marcela Mattiuzzo, attorney and doctoral candidate in Commercial Law at USP (University of São Paulo);

Victor Oliveira Fernandes, adviser Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense);

Moderator: Vitor Menezes, Director of Institutional Relations at League.

4:30 pm – Panel 4: “Digital inclusion and its challenges”

closure