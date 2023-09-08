Minister of the STF says that the date “could never be used to incite hatred and promote the division of the country”

the minister Gilmar Mendesof the STF (Federal Supreme Court), said that the holiday of September 7 “gained a new meaning” this Thursday (September 7, 2023). He publishedon his X profile (ex-Twitter), a photo of the mascot Zé Gotinha and declared that Brazil and its colors “they cannot be hijacked by any political-ideological movement”.

Without quoting the former president directly Jair Bolsonaro (PL) –who on the holiday of 2022 made a speech against the Judiciary–, Gilmar also stated that the commemoration of Brazil’s independence “could never be used to incite hatred and promote the division of the country”.

[shordcode-newsletter]

The magistrate also said that sectors of society “obviously profited” with the incitement of hatred and division. It did not specify which ones.

On September 7, 2022, Gilmar Mendes said that Bolsonaro’s lines were part of a “Enemy Hunt” and that there was “stress at an election time” which resulted in tones “appealing” by the then president.

Gilmar Mendes did not attend the September 7 parade this Thursday. Who represented the Judiciary, alongside Lula, in the stands was Rosa Weber, president of the STF. The parade brought together around 25,000 people at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília.