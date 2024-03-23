Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/23/2024 – 14:54

The dean minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Gilmar Mendes, stated this Saturday, 23, that minister Alexandre de Moraes should not be prevented from judging the crimes related to the acts of January 8, 2023 and the investigation into the alleged attempt of a coup d'état around former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The statement comes amid requests from Bolsonaro's lawyers who demand that Moraes be removed from reporting on the cases, as they consider that the magistrate positions himself as a “victim and judge” of the plot.

In an interview with CNN, the dean stated that Moraes’ impediment “doesn’t make any sense”. Gilmar also said that the coup plotters tried to attack the magistrate because he was fulfilling the role of defending institutions during the end of the Bolsonaro government.

“It doesn’t make any sense because there is no act by Minister Alexandre that justifies this impediment or the breach of this impartiality. On the contrary, they decided to attack him because he was fulfilling an institutional task of defending institutions”, stated Gilmar.

Last month, Bolsonaro's defense filed an appeal to try to remove Moraes from the investigation. The president of the STF, minister Luís Roberto Barroso, denied the request, stating that the former president was unable to prove that the judge was partial or interested in the investigation.

Six days after Barroso's decision, the former president's lawyers filed another request, asking the president of the Court to reconsider the decision or take the request for removal to the Supreme Court's plenary for judgment.

During investigations into the coup attempt, the PF discovered that Moraes was clandestinely monitored during the previous government and that Bolsonaro's allies involved in the coup plot wanted the minister's arrest. In the opinion of the former president's lawyers, these facts compromise his impartiality.

Moraes arrested Mauro Cid after critical audios

This Friday, the 22nd, Moraes ordered the arrest of lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, former aide-de-camp of the Presidency, after the search Look release audios in which Cid said he was forced to sign the award-winning collaboration he made with the PF. The lieutenant colonel also attacked the minister and said that the investigation investigating the coup attempt is a “ready narrative”.

Before being arrested, Cid gave a statement to an assistant judge in Moraes and said that he was not forced to make the statement. Still on Friday, the judge removed the confidentiality of the hearing as a way of “eliminating any doubts about the legality, spontaneity and voluntariness of the collaboration”.

In one of the audios released by Look, Cid said that Alexandre de Moraes would be “the law”. “He arrests, he releases whenever he wants, with the Public Prosecutor's Office, without the Public Prosecutor's Office, with accusation, without accusation”, said the former aide-de-camp.

In his statement to the STF, the lieutenant colonel disagreed and said that the attacks on the minister and PF investigators were a mere outburst from “those who want to kick in the door and end up talking nonsense”. Cid also said that the conversation was “private, informal, private and with no intention of being exposed by the magazine”, but he did not want to say who the recipient of the “outburst” was.