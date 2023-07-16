Estadão Contenti

7/15/2023 – 7:11 pm

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes mocked former deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), this Saturday, 15, by stating that he “can already found a church” because of the “rain of Pix” that Dallagnol said he received it after having the warrant revoked.

The minister’s statement took place during an online event by Prerogativas, a group of lawyers created to act against decisions classified by them as arbitrary in the context of Operation Lava Jato. “It’s the new contact with spirituality, the spirituality of money”, said Gilmar Mendes.

On June 12, Deltan Dallagnol published a video on his social networks thanking the Pix transfers he received from his supporters, calling the gesture an “expression of solidarity” and the donors “agents of God in his life”.

“I imagined God answering this: When did I allow you and your family to be touched? When you were condemned to pay more than R$100,000 for your powerpoint account, didn’t I make it rain more than 12,000 pix in less than 36 hours on your account? Wasn’t it more than half a million reais without opening your mouth to ask? When did you see anything like that, man of little faith? Do not fear. Be strong and courageous”, said the former Lava Jato prosecutor at the time.

The event was a tribute to Supreme Minister Sepúlveda Pertence, who passed away in early July. Alongside Dilma Rousseff’s (PT) lawyer and former Minister of Justice, Eugênio Aragão, and retired Attorney General Aristides Junqueira, Gilmar recalled the minister’s accomplishments and key moments in his career, especially in the fight for democratic values.

Part of the minister’s speeches, however, was devoted to criticism of what he called the “Moro-Dallagnol model”. In addition to talking about the former prosecutor founding a church, he cited the work of the Lava Jato task force as a model to be avoided. “What would I say to the new generations? Focus on what didn’t work. The Moro-Dallagnol model has gone wrong. Let’s save the Judiciary from this great scandal. Do not believe that you are the fourth estate, because you are not.”

The minister also criticized ongoing investigations into the Lava Jato fund – which gathered values ​​seized in cases that came under the task force’s sights. Gilmar said that the 13th Court of Curitiba would have decided on its own the destination of R$ 5 billion. “If someone deposited money on a stick, or had my office account, I would say ‘it’s not mine (the money), I can’t allocate it’. Ultimately, it has to go into the treasury. See, the point of degeneration we have reached”, said the minister.

