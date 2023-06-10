Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), released on Friday (June 9, 2023) the judgment on the preliminary decision by Minister Roberto Barroso, which reestablished the nursing wage floor. The process had been stalled since May 24, after a request for a review (more time for analysis) made by Gilmar. The resumption of the trial in virtual plenary will be from 16 to 23 of this month. Before the interruption, Barroso, who is the rapporteur of the case, had voted in favor of paying the remuneration to the category, but with some conditions. Minister Edson Fachin, on the other hand, disagreed, voting for the measure to apply to other categories. At the moment, Barroso’s injunction is in force.

