The minister’s decision was registered on this Wednesday (April 19, 2023); Only 1 vote left to form a majority

Gilmar Mendes was the 5th Minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) to vote in virtual plenary on the January 8 attacks. His vote was in favor of the decision of rapporteur Alexandre de Moraes. With them, ministers Edson Fachin, Dias Toffoli and minister Cármen Lúcia also voted, all in favor of accepting the complaints filed against the defendants. So far, there have been no votes against the rapporteur’s decision. The STF is composed of 10 justices, therefore, the next vote will define the final decision.