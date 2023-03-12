Rapporteur of the action of political parties against the export tax, the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes avoided commenting on the constitutional validity of the tax. He said, however, that if it is deemed unconstitutional, the amounts collected during the four months the tax is in effect should be refunded to the companies, as is customary “in tax life”.

In early March, the federal government increased the tax on oil exports to 9.2% to recover the revenue lost with the fuel tax exemption since June of last year, which was only partially reversed. Mendes is the rapporteur of the Liberal Party (PL) action in the STF that accuses the unconstitutionality of the tribute. In addition to preparing the process on the case to eventually take it to the plenary of the STF, he is urged by the author of the action to suspend the tribute via injunction, which must be assessed ahead.

“I cannot comment because I am a rapporteur on the Supreme Court. But if that is the case (unconstitutional tax), amounts will be refunded later, as happens in tax life in general”, she limited herself to saying.

Mendes was approached by journalists at the 17th Sports Management Seminar held at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) headquarters in Rio. The event is organized by FGV in partnership with the Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research (IDP).

Broad judicialization

This week, five major international oil companies, including Shell and Equinor, filed a lawsuit to suspend the new tax and not collect it, which was rejected by a lower court judge. Other negatives have already been given to initiatives by independent Brazilian oil companies such as Prio and Dommo.

According to Senator Carlos Portinho (PL), who prepared the representation of the PL in the Supreme Court, the constitutionality or not of the provisional measure that instituted the new tax is a merit to be judged by the STF. He argues that, as an extrafiscal measure, the resource should have a specific destination and could not generically serve to increase federal revenue. Portinho defined the provisional measure as opportunistic, because it instituted the tax for four months, precisely the expiry time of the instrument if it is not confirmed by the National Congress.

For Portinho, the tax on oil exports harms the economy, the predictability of the sector and the collection of oil revenues (royalties and participations) by states and municipalities, since companies can choose to dam production or exports in the period of validity of the tax, which could reduce the collection of the sector as a whole.

The New Party also filed another lawsuit this week against the effective application of the tax in the STF. As the tax is only valid for four months, between March and June, lawyers heard by Broadcast consider it unlikely that a final decision by the Court on the case will come within that period. In this context, if the measure is considered illegal, there would have to be a refund of amounts paid to companies in the future.