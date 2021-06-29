The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Gilmar Mendes determined on this Monday (June 28, 2021) that the Ministry of Health adopt measures to respect the gender identity of people in care at SUS (Unified Health System) and in records of births. here’s the whole (308 KB).

The monocratic decision (individual) was given on the International Day of Pride LGBTQIA+, and will go through a vote in the plenary of the Court to confirm, or not, the determination of the minister. There is still no date for analysis in the plenary. The action was filed by PT.

For Gilmar Mendes, it is necessary to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles in the care of trans men and women.

“In this context, it is necessary to guarantee trans men and women equal access to all actions and health programs of the SUS, especially those related to sexual and reproductive health, such as scheduling appointments in the specialties of gynecology, obstetrics and urology, regardless of their gender identity, and it is essential to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles that may cause embarrassment to the person and delay in accessing health care.” stated.

“As the authors of this action explain, what happens in the practice of care is that transsexual men and transmen with an already altered first name, who preserve the female reproductive system (uterus, ovaries and vagina), are unable to be treated with gynecologists and obstetricians. Likewise, transsexual women and transvestites, who have male organs (testicle, prostate and penis) are denied access to medical specialties such as urology and proctology”, wrote the minister.

The minister determined two changes in the system for scheduling medical treatments for transgender people:

that the ministry make the necessary changes in the SUS information systems so that appointments and exams for all medical specialties are made regardless of the registration of the biological sex;

that the folder informs whether the hospital information systems, outpatient information, health information in primary care, and management of the table of procedures, medicines and OPM are properly adapted and updated to ensure access to medical treatments based on self-declaration of the patients’ gender.

Gilmar Mendes also determined changes in relation to the DNV (Declaration of Born Alive). At the moment, there are problems in registering the names of the parents according to their gender identity. “When giving birth, the trans man, who will exercise the role of father in relation to the child, has his name registered in the Birth Certificate as a mother, since he gave birth to the child, generating, therefore, a disagreement between the public documents and social reality”, wrote the minister.

According to the decision, the Ministry of Health must provide:

alteration of the DNV layout so that the “parturient” category appears in the declaration, regardless of the names of the parents according to their gender identity. This will make it possible, at the same time, to collect data for the formulation of relevant public policies and respect for the parents’ self-declaration of gender;

establishment of guidelines to, together with the State Health Departments and the Municipal Health Departments, state managers of SIM and SINASC, guide the reporting units to feed the relevant records considering the “parturient” category, regardless of the names of the parents according to their gender identity.

The folder has 30 days to implement the changes.

continue reading