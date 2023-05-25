Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/24/2023 – 7:00 pm

Share



Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court, classified this Wednesday, 24, the judgment on the figure of the judge of guarantees as the ‘only way to organize a decent escape from the Judiciary’. The appeal was based on a reference to Operation Lava Jato, which is experiencing yet another chapter of crisis.

“When we check the episodes in Curitiba (base and origin of Lava Jato), we know that the ‘Republic of Curitiba’ has basements and skeletons. Everything that is known is bad”, said the minister at the opening of the plenary session of the Supreme Court.

The dean pointed out that the way to ‘avoid partnerships and partnerships’ between prosecutors and judges is through the guarantee judge. The model establishes that different magistrates are responsible for the main moments of criminal proceedings: one judge takes care of the investigation and another of the judgment of the case.

The weighting took place after a representative of the associations of magistrates who filed the action asked that the judgment on the guarantees judge begin immediately, in the virtual plenary of the Court. The lawyer argued that in this way the oral arguments of the case would not take up a large part of the STF session.

The discussion on the figure of the guarantee judge is on the Supreme agenda this Wednesday, 22, but Minister Rosa Weber has already indicated that she will not call the judgment due to the ‘many debates’ to be held by the STF this afternoon.

The magistrates’ priority today is to finish the trial of the criminal action in which former president Fernando Collor de Mello is accused of passive corruption, money laundering and criminal organization. There is already a majority formed to sentence the former senator for the first two crimes.

Collor’s judgment in the wake of Lava Jato and Gilmar’s consideration of the Operation’s methods take place in the midst of the most recent crisis in the Federal Court of Paraná, where the investigation is based.

The Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region decided on Monday, 22nd, to remove Judge Eduardo Appio from the 13th Federal Criminal Court of Curitiba, where the remaining Lava Jato cases are being processed.

According to TRF-4, there are indications that the magistrate, critical of the former Operation task force, would have made a ‘threat’ to the son of the judge Marcelo Malucelli, a lawyer who is a partner of the former judge and senator Sergio Moro in an office in Curitiba.























