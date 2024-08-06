Rapporteur of actions on the subject at the STF, the minister opens a series of meetings with the parties involved for conciliation on the subject

Minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur of the actions on the thesis of the temporal framework of indigenous lands in STF (Supreme Federal Court), defended on Monday (5.Aug.2024) that it is necessary “political disposition” It is “new look” to try to resolve the impasse surrounding the issue.

“How long will our society live with these open wounds that cannot be resolved?”, asked Gilmar.Political willingness and a desire to reopen the negotiation flanks are necessary, shedding stratified certainties, so that a new perspective becomes imperative.”

Gilmar Mendes opened the first of a series of meetings with ruralists, indigenous people and representatives of public bodies and the National Congress, in a conciliation process determined by him. The minister is the rapporteur of 5 actions in the Court that re-discuss the thesis of the temporal framework.

The rapporteur asked that the conciliation participants focus on solutions, avoiding statements that only aim to attack the other side or make a “isolated or joint defense of corporatist interests”.

Also participating in the opening of the meeting was the president of the Supreme Court, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who apologized for the difficulty indigenous representatives had in entering the hearing room of the Second Chamber, an annex of the court where the conciliation process takes place. He said it was a “security error”.

Barroso stated that the divergence between the Legislative and Judiciary branches on the matter was evident and argued that it was “institutionally desirable to find a solution that can harmonize, if possible, the different views on this matter”.

The expectation is that other meetings will take place and that the conciliation work will be concluded by December 18, when Gilmar Mendes wants to present proposals for solutions for new regulations on the demarcation of indigenous lands.

Court hearing

The government sent the president of the Funai (National Indigenous Peoples Foundation), Joenia Wapichanaand members of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, AGU (Attorney General’s Office) and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

Representing the Chamber, the deputy Celia Xakriabá (Psol-MG) and the deputy Pedro Lupion (PP-PR). On behalf of the Senate, the senators attended Jacques Wagner (PT-BA) and Teresa Cristina (PP-MS).

The Attorney General of Mato Grosso do Sul and Secretary General of the National College of State Attorneys, Ana Carolina Garcia, also attended the session.

A APIB (Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil) sent 5 representatives. At the beginning of the hearing, one of them, lawyer Maurício Terena, asked again, on behalf of the entity, that Gilmar grant a preliminary injunction (provisional decision) to immediately suspend the new law of the temporal framework (law 14.701/2023).

Thesis

According to the temporal framework thesis, indigenous people only have the right to lands that were in their possession on October 5, 1988, the date of the promulgation of the Federal Constitution, or that were under legal dispute at the time.

The thesis has been questioned for decades in the Supreme Court. In September of last year, after several trial sessions, the Court ruled that the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands was unconstitutional.

Shortly after, however, Congress passed a new law to validate the temporal framework thesis. The new legislation was vetoed by the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which gave the Supreme Court’s own decision as justification, but the vetoes were overturned in December.

The new law was the target of several challenges in the Supreme Court, which was prompted to reopen the debates even after having already ruled definitively on the matter. The measure caused a deadlock with the Legislature.

With information from Brazil Agency.