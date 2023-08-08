Analysis is scheduled for August 16; voting was interrupted on August 2 after the minister asked for a

the minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), authorized the resumption of the judgment on the release of possession of drugs for personal use. The analysis is scheduled for August 16th. Voting was interrupted on August 2, when the minister, who is also the case’s rapporteur, asked for a review (more time for analysis). The agenda has been dealt with by the Court since 2015. Four ministers have already voted so far – all in favor of legalization.