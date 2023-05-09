STF judges the validity of the grace granted to the former deputy and has a majority to annul the benefit; Minister has not yet voted

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), associated former deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB) with the Rio de Janeiro militia when commenting on the Court’s judgment of the constitutional grace granted to former congressmen. The statement was given in an interview with the program “Living Wheel” from the TV Cultura this Monday (8.May.2023).

“We are talking, in a very clear way, and you will allow me, of someone who belonged very probably or very unequivocally -he had been arrested for more than 60 days by the Rio de Janeiro police, being a military policeman- but someone who comes of the Rio de Janeiro militia and established these standards in Brasilia and promised to kill Supreme Court ministers, attack Supreme Court ministers, that’s what was being talked about. And it is this subject who deserves not the conventional pardon, but grace in that sense“, said the minister.

The STF resumes, on Wednesday (May 10), the judgment that defines whether the grace granted to Silveira in April 2022 will be annulled. There is already a majority of votes to overturn the benefit. Ministers Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux are yet to cast their votes. The former congressman has been in prison since February 2.

Only those nominated by Bolsonaro at the Court, André Mendonça and Nunes Marques, voted to maintain the constitutional grace. This is also the position of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, who defended on the tribune that it is not up to the Supreme Court to restrict a competence of the Chief Executive.

UNDERSTAND

Silveira was sentenced by the STF, on April 20, 2022, to 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime, for statements against ministers of the Court. The following day, Bolsonaro announced, in a live on social media, that he would grant the former congressman a presidential pardon.

The complaint against the deputy was filed by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) on February 17, 2021, the day after Silveira published a video with attacks on magistrates. For the body, the statements went beyond “mere verbal excess, as they stir up followers and supporters” against the STF. Here is the full report (7 MB).

The individual pardon granted by Bolsonaro to Silveira is a rare act since the country’s redemocratization. In 1945, a similar measure was decreed by President José Linhares to 2 Italian citizens.

The pardons granted to Daniel Silveira and Dirceu are attributions of the Chief Executive provided for in article 84, item 12 of the Constitution. Here’s what the snippet says:

“It is exclusively up to the President of the Republic to grant a pardon and commute sentences, with a hearing, if necessary, of the bodies established by law.”

The difference, however, is that Dilma’s decree was based on the so-called “Christmas pardon”, historically edited by the President of the Republic at Christmas time and collectively. In 2022, for example, Bolsonaro authorized the Christmas benefit for police and military for crimes committed more than 30 years ago.

Individual forgiveness, such as that granted to Silveira, is a rare act since the country’s re-democratization. The decree considers the provisions of article 734 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which deals with the benefit of “grace”. Here is what the article states:

“The grace may be provoked by petition of the convict, of any person of the people, of the Penitentiary Council, or of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, except, however, for the President of the Republic, the faculty to grant it spontaneously.”